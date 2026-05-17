Nebraska softball defeats GCU to take Lincoln Regional, will host first Super in program history

LINCOLN — No. 1 Nebraska softball (49-6) took the Lincoln Regional by taking down GCU (54-10), 1-0, in front of 3,200 fans in red on Sunday at Rhonda Revelle Field.

For the first time in program history, the Huskers will now host a Super Regional.

Over the regional, NU also defeated USD 4-1 on Friday and GCU 2-0 on Saturday, finishing 3-0.

Hannah Camenzind went yard in the first and finished 1-for-2 at the plate to bat in Nebraska’s lone run.

Starter Alexis Jensen (24-2) delivered excellence from the circle. The true freshman lefty posted five shutout innings off 81 pitches (53 strikes) to strike out seven Lopes to just one hit surrendered.

Senior superstar Jordy Frahm (SV: 12) recorded the final six outs without a hit allowed and built off her 16 strikeouts on Saturday with another five in the finale.

Here is an instant recap from the Big Red regional win…

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Jensen shoves, Frahm seals it

After working two quick innings, Jensen ran into traffic in the third. An issued lead-off walk and a fielding error on Frahm put Lopes on first and second with none down.

Despite the GCU threat, Jensen managed to escape unscathed and capped off the frame with her third strikeout of the game.

That dominant control from the circle carried to the fourth and fifth as she worked back-to-back 1-2-3 frames to cap off her five shutout IP. During that stint, she sandwiched together three consecutive strikeouts to finish with seven total.

Jensen retired 16-of-18 to snag her 24th win of the season.

Frahm followed with two shutout innings to notch her 12th save of the season. GCU had significant fits against the Papillion (Neb.) native as she struck out a whopping 21 Lopes over the two games.

Camenzind provides Nebraska’s only offensive spark

Other than a homer in the first, Nebraska’s offense was quiet with just five hits.

Hannah Camenzind launched a two-out solo-shot to right field to lead 1-0. The Valley (Neb.) native’s homer marked the first Big Red blast of the weekend, along with the first time it scored before the fifth inning.

HANNAH HOMER. 😤



Solo shot from Camenzind makes it 1-0 Big Red ‼️



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Y4CpzdqotS — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 17, 2026

While the first-inning bomb appeared to create an offensive hayday early, the Huskers stranded three runners (two in scoring position) over the next three frames.

After stranding Samantha Bland 60 feet from home in the second and a 1-2-3 third, Nebraska missed another opportunity by leaving two on in the fourth.

The offensive struggles carried to the fifth. After getting retired 1-2-3 for the second time, NU couldn’t cash in Hannah Coor’s lead-off single in the sixth.

Nebraska returns to Bowlin Stadium next Thursday or Friday to host a Super Regional against the Stillwater Regional winner. Watch on a TBD ESPN Network or listen on the Huskers Radio Network.

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