Nebraska softball dominates Minnesota with two run-rules in series sweep

Nebraska softball (36-6, 17-1) completed its third straight series sweep, adding three victories against Minnesota (14-20, 6-12).

The Huskers started the series in Minneapolis, Minn., with a 4-0 win and a complete game shutout by Jordy Frahm. On Saturday, Nebraska’s red-hot offense led them to a 17-2 run-rule victory in five innings. Sunday’s series closer was an 11-2 run-rule win for the Cornhuskers in six innings.

Here is a recap of the series and a couple of takeaways from an impressive weekend from the Husker bats:

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Huskers open series with 4-0 win

The Huskers won game one behind a strong performance by Frahm in the circle and their seniors in the batter’s box.

Center fielder Hannah Coor smashed a home run to center for the Huskers to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Frahm’s RBI single down the left field line made it 2-0 in the second. In the sixth. Lauren Camenzind added an RBI single. Her sister, Hannah Camenzind, crushed a triple to right in the seventh.

Frahm gave up six hits and struck out six in seven innings. She added an RBI single in the second.

17-2 run rule for Big Red

Nebraska’s offense was outstanding on Saturday. They claimed a 17-2 run rule in five innings. In the circle, left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen gave up three hits, one run and struck out four in four innings. Righty Kylee Magee allowed one hit and one run with two strikeouts in the final inning.

The Huskers scored five runs in the fourth and 10 in the fifth. Nebraska posted eight hits for 10 runs to break open the fifth inning. Jesse Farrell smashed a grand slam in the fifth. Coor had the first grand slam of the game in the fourth inning.

Kacie Hoffmann added three RBIs. H. Camenzind and Ava Kuszak added two on Saturday.

98 got ALL of this one. 💥 pic.twitter.com/fgS3OfaI7W — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 19, 2026

Husker wins 11-2 in 6 innings on Sunday

Coor scored in the top of the first after drawing a walk and moving around the bases with a wild pitch, an H. Camenzind single and stealing home. Minnesota responded quickly with two runs in the first. Tara Wolocko tripled to right for an RBI and scored after a Sydney Schwartz single. The Gophers led 2-1 after the first.

Farrell hit her second home run of the series for two runs and a 3-2 lead in the second. Nebraska added three more runs off three hits in the fourth. L. Camenzind grounded out but helped Farrell, who doubled, score. Frahm smashed a two-RBI home run to left for a 6-2 advantage.

Frahm took over in the circle after H. Camenzind lasted two innings. Camenzind allowed three hits, two runs and walked one in two innings. Frahm stifled the Gopher offense. She didn’t allow a hit or run in four innings but had six strikeouts.

In the fifth, Bella Bacon added another run with an RBI double for a 7-2 lead. In the sixth, Nebraska added four more runs off five hits and one error. Sammie Bland had a 2-RBI double, Hoffmann posted an RBI double, and Farrell added an RBI single.

Upperclassmen highlight a great offensive weekend

The Huskers’ offense recorded 37 hits, 32 runs and hit .407 in the series in Minneapolis. Nebraska has outscored its last two opponents (Wisconsin and Minnesota) 55-6 over six games and 37 innings.

Coor, Farrell, Frahm and Hoffmann led Nebraska in RBIs in its series against Minnesota. Farrell posted seven RBIs with two home runs and a double. On Sunday, she was 3-of-4 with three RBIs. Coor added five RBIs with two home runs.

Frahm, the best two-way player in the country, added three RBIs with two home runs. Hoffmann added four RBIs off two singles and a forced error in Saturday’s game. She had an RBI double in the sixth inning on Sunday.

Nebraska’s leaders are leading with their play. This team’s ceiling is extremely high.

Huskers take lead in Big Ten

Nebraska softball is now leading the Big Ten standings. While the Huskers were crushing Minnesota, Oregon hosted Washington. The Ducks won the first two games of the series. Washington entered the series with a 15-0 record. Game three is at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.

The Huskers claimed the first spot in the conference with a 17-1 record. UCLA is ranked second with a 16-2 conference record. Their two Big Ten losses were to Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.

With Iowa and Penn State left on the schedule, Nebraska is in a great spot to be the Big Ten regular season championships.

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