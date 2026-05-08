Nebraska softball earns major All-Big Ten honors

Nebraska softball (44-6, 23-1) racked in All-Big Ten honors on Friday, May 8. Eight Huskers picked up Big Ten honors, including three major awards.

Husker two-way star Jordy Frahm became the third power conference player to be named the conference Pitcher of the Year in all four seasons. She won two SEC Pitcher of the Year honors at Oklahoma before winning back-to-back Big Ten Pitcher of the Year plaques. Frahm is also a four-time All-Conference First Team selection. Frahm was also on the All-Defensive team.

True freshman Alexis Jensen took the conference by storm right out of the gates. She earned Nebraska’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Year award since catcher Ava Bredwell in 2022, who was the Huskers’ first to receive the honor. Jensen made the All-Freshman team and the All-Big Ten Second team.

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Their leader, head coach Rhonda Revelle, was named the 2026 Big Ten Coach of the Year. She claimed the title for the first time since 2014, when she led NU to Co-Big Ten champions.

In 2026, Revelle’s team won the Big Ten regular season title outright for the first time in Husker history. Despite one of the hardest schedules, NU is 44-6 and dropped only one game to UCLA in over two months.

Five Huskers made the All-Big Ten Second Team: shortstop Ava Kuszak, center fielder Hannah Coor, third baseman Sammie Bland, right fielder Kacie Hoffmann and Jensen. Emmerson Cope is NU’s Sportmanship honoree. Coor was also picked on the All-Defensive team.

No. 1 seed Nebraska’s focus is on No. 4 seed Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals, which begins at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, May 8 on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska’s lethal 1-2 punch

After carrying a massive load in 2025, Frahm’s has decreased with the addition of Jensen. The duo is the best in the Big Ten and one of the best in the country.

Nebraska softball’s pitching staff leads the Big Ten in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (413), the fewest walks (86), saves (13), hits allowed (264), runs allowed (115), home runs allowed (33) and the most strikeouts in seven innings (8.7).

Frahm leads the Big Ten with a 1.25 ERA, 10 saves, 26 earned runs and 1.2 walks per seven innings. Jensen paces the conference with 10.7 strikeouts per seven innings, and Frahm is close behind with 9.3. Frahm has a 17-4 record over 145 2/3 innings pitched. In her freshman campaign, Jensen has a 2.72 ERA and a 21-2 record in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

At the plate, Frahm paces NU with a .429 batting average, 70 hits, 19 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .890 slugging percentage. At first base, she earned 162 putouts and 32 assists. Jensen didn’t hit as consistently as Frahm, but the Gretna, Neb. native is also dominant. She has a .333 batting average, 23 hits, six home runs and 17 RBIs with a .652 slugging percentage.

All-Big Ten honorees

Coor, a transfer from Oklahoma, secured her first all-conference recognition. After a slow start, the center fielder worked her way into the No. 2/3 hole in the lineup. The senior is hitting .325 and adds 49 hits, 42 runs, six doubles, five homers and 27 RBIs. She has made over a dozen remarkable catches in the outfield, stealing home runs and saving games. Coor has a cannon for a right arm.

Kuszak held down the hot corner with Bland for Nebraska softball. Kuszak, who claimed her third All-Big Ten team honor, has 43 putouts, 75 assists and 10 errors in 50 starts. She is hitting .317 with 52 hits, 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Bland has 31 putouts and 90 assists at third base. The junior has a .945 fielding percentage with seven errors in 49 starts. She is hitting .282 with 31 hits, 27 runs, four home runs and 17 RBIs.

Hoffmann came into her own for her final season of college softball. In right field, she had a .982 fielding percentage with 51 putouts and four assists. At the plate, the Arkansas transfer has a .354 batting average, including 51 hits, 22 runs, seven doubles, three homers and 28 RBIs.

Cope, a two-way player, has pitched only one inning this season after 29 1/3 innings in 2025. As a designated player, she has played in 19 games and has a .275 batting average. The senior has added 11 hits, three runs, two home runs and six RBIs in 30 at-bats. She has been hitting great over the last couple of games, including in the Big Ten Tournament.