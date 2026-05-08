Nebraska softball heading to Big Ten championship with 5-0 win vs. Indiana

No. 1 Nebraska softball (45-6, 23-1) is heading to the 2026 Big Ten Tournament Championship. They captured a 5-0 victory over No. 4 seed Indiana (42-14, 17-7) in College Park, Md.

The Big Ten regular season champions will face the winner of No. 3 UCLA and No. 7 Wisconsin. The conference championship game is at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 9 on the Big Ten Network.

Left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen was outstanding against the Hoosiers. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year allowed two hits, one walk and struck out 12 batters in seven innings and 99 pitches. Entering Friday’s game, Indiana was second in the Big Ten with a .353 team batting average.

Right-handed pitcher Taylor Hess pitched the first 3 1/3 innings. She allowed six hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two. Right-hander Aubree Hooks closed out the final 2 2/3 innings. She gave up three hits, one run and one wild pitch.

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Hannah Camenzind knocks in @HuskerSoftball's first run of the semis 💪



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/LuergDiQEf — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 8, 2026

Nebraska shuts out the Hoosiers

Jensen set the tone immediately with six straight strikeouts. Cassidy Kettleman was the first Hoosier to record a hit, which was in the third inning.

Nebraska softball’s offense got on the board. Hannah Coor beat out a well-placed bunt. She scored thanks to Hannah Camenzind‘s double down the left-field line to go up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

The Huskers didn’t score again until the bottom of the fourth. All-Big Ten second team pick Sammie Bland, who was walked, scored on Lauren Camenzind‘s well-placed hit to first base. Frahm’s single helped Kennadi Williams, Emmerson Cope‘s pinch run, add another run. Coor’s sacrifice fly helped L. Camenzind take home a 4-0 lead.

Nebraska added another run off two hits in the bottom of the fifth. Bland smacked an RBI single with Ava Kuszak on third after hitting a double.

Jensen perplexed Indiana’s lineup until the final inning. The freshman issued her first walk of the game to lead off the seventh. Josie Bird doubled down the left-field line to put two in scoring position with one out. Jensen struck out Madalyn Strader and Ellie Goins to capture the victory.

Jensen has a “growth moment.”

With her back against the wall in her first postseason game, Jensen slammed the door closed against one of the best offenses in the country.

“It makes me really proud of her,” Husker head coach Rhonda Revelle said on the Big Ten Network postgame. “She’s worked really hard this week. We’ve had to really kind of grind out some things in bullpens, and she’s been really receptive. I keep telling her, I said, “You’re getting to see a different side of me as a coach, but it’s always worth it, Lex.”

“Man, what a beautiful game she threw. She had great composure. We went three times through the lineup. She was equally as strong every single time. I’m just really, really proud of her, because that was a growth moment for her. She’s always been a talented pitcher, but learning your craft as you move along here, especially now that we’re in postseason and doing what she did.”

Jensen was great in the regular season, but she could have unlocked a new level in postseason play. Another dominant pitcher has been the different for Nebraska softball this season.

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