Nebraska softball pulls away late in win over Creighton

No. 8 Nebraska softball (27-6, 8-1) took care of in-state rival Creighton (18-19, 7-2) in its first midweek game of the season. The Huskers were in a hotly contested battle, but pulled away in the late innings for an 8-2 victory.

Fresh off a series win over No. 10 UCLA, Nebraska carried the momentum to a convincing win at a packed Creighton Softball Stadium. The Bluejays were 7-3 in the new venue, but could not get past the Huskers and their traveling fans.

Nebraska opted to rest its dynamic pitching duo of Jordy Frahm and Alexis Jensen at first, instead starting junior right-handed pitcher Kylee Magee. In her first action since a six-strikeout performance against Michigan State on March 21, Magee struggled, going three innings, allowing two hits, two runs and three strikeouts.

Jensen took over in the fourth inning and added a spark for the Huskers. Creighton had no answer to the lefty, who finished with four innings pitched, one hit and seven strikeouts. Nebraska’s offense rallied for six runs in the final three frames to secure the win.

The top of the lineup came up big with five RBI coming from the first four batters. Six Huskers recorded two hits, with the team tallying 13 as a whole. The Bluejays finished the game with just three hits.

Nebraska extended its win streak over the Bluejays to four in a row, dating back to 2022. The Huskers lead the all-time series 40-10.

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Husker bats wake up late, Jensen shuts out Bluejays

Nebraska started the game hot with Frahm reaching base on a leadoff single. Hannah Coor drew a walk on four pitches before Hannah Camenzind opened the scoring with an RBI single. Ava Kuszak followed with an RBI double, scoring Coor. While the Huskers could not move runners on second and third, they took an early 2-0 lead.

Magee worked a 1-2-3 first inning, but could not replicate it in the second inning. The Bluejays quickly knotted the game up with a two-run shot to left field from Tara Vandewater after a leadoff walk in the bottom of the frame. This prompted an early circle visit from Rhonda Revelle. Magee stayed in the game and finished the inning with the score tied 2-2.

Creighton righty Audrey Gilman adjusted well against Nebraska’s offense, tossing a pair of scoreless frames. The Huskers had runners on first both times, but could not do anything with them.

Magee got out of the third inning clean, but she had to work for every out while giving up a single and a walk. Meanwhile, Gilman continued to find her stride, going three up, three down in the top of the fourth.

Jensen took the circle in the bottom of the frame and instantly ignited Nebraska with a 1-2-3 inning. With some much-needed momentum at their back, the Huskers recorded their first hit since the second inning with a leadoff single from Frahm. Coor followed suit with a double, moving Frahm to third. Frahm put Nebraska ahead 3-2 after reaching home off a fielding error on a Kuszak grounder. Jensen maintained the lead with a scoreless fifth despite allowing a two-out double.

Kacie Hoffmann led off the sixth with a single, with Kennadi Williams pinch-running. Sammie Bland laid down a perfect bunt to get two on, leading to Lauren Camenzind smashing an RBI double, scoring Williams and ending Gilman’s day.

Daily double.



Lo drives in Williams on an RBI 2B to give us a two-run lead. pic.twitter.com/DCVkAvQKJ0 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 31, 2026

Landrie Harris took over for the Bluejays, but was no match for the Husker offense. Frahm first scored Bland off a sacrifice fly, with Coor following that up with an RBI single. A sacrifice fly from Kuszak drove in another run to extend the Nebraska advantage to 7-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

After another scoreless Jensen frame, Hoffmann added to the fun with a 246-foot blast to right field to make it 8-2. Jensen closed things out in the bottom of the seventh, sending the Huskers back on I-80 with the win.

BARRELED UP. ☄️



Hoffmann sends one out to extend the lead to 6. pic.twitter.com/gBb4psR6hs — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 1, 2026

The Huskers will be back in action on Friday, April 3, against Rutgers at Bowlin Stadium in the first game of the weekend series. Friday’s game will be on Big Ten Network, with Saturday and Sunday’s contests on B1G+.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletter