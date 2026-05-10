Nebraska softball selected as No. 4 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

Let the fun begin. Nebraska softball (46-6, 23-1) is the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the committee announced on Sunday. The top four seeds are Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska in that order.

Rhonda Revelle’s squad will host its first regional at Bowlin Stadium since 2013. Nebraska has a chance to host its first-ever Super Regional.

The Huskers face South Dakota (20-34-1) on Friday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT. No. 8 Louisville (44-12) takes on Grand Canyon (53-8) at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU in the Lincoln Regional.

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South Dakota won its first-ever Summit League Tournament Championship with a 2-1 win over Omaha. The Mavericks forced a game two in the championship after winning the first 10-1.

NU is third in the RPI rankings. They have the 11th hardest strength of schedule in the country and a nation-leading non-conference strength of schedule.

Undisputed Big Ten Champions

Nebraska won its first-ever outright Big Ten regular-season title. But they didn’t stop there. In their first Big Ten tournament as the No. 1 seed, NU won it all.

The Huskers took down No. 9 Michigan 4-2, No. 4 Indiana 5-0 and No. 3 UCLA 7-2 on their way to earning a second trophy in two weeks. Nebraska is 3-1 against the Bruins, who are the No. x seed overall. UCLA hosts x, x and x in the Los Angeles Regional.

Nebraska two-way star Jordy Frahm is the 2026 Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player. She was also the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and an all-first team pick. Hannah Camenzind, Sammie Bland and Alexis Jensen made the All-Tournament team, too.

Nebraska softball wins Big Ten Championship, beats UCLA 7-2

Bland and Jensen were All-Big Ten second team honorees, but Camenzind did not receive an honor. Jensen is the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and is on the All-Freshman team.

Shortstop Ava Kuszak, center fielder Hannah Coor and right fielder Kacie Hoffmann were second-team selections. Coor made the All-Defense team. Emmerson Cope, who had a great tournament, is NU’s sportsmanship honoree.

Nebraska’s season has been nothing short of special. But they aren’t done yet. This 2026 squad has the ability to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and return to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013.

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