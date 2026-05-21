Nebraska Softball vs. Oklahoma State Super Regional Breakdown

No. 4 overall seed Nebraska softball (49-6, 23-1) is hosting its first-ever Super Regional. No. 13 overall seed Oklahoma State (41-15, 16-8) traveled to Lincoln, Neb. to face the Huskers in Bowlin Stadium. The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The series kicks off on Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Game two is on Friday, May 22 at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN2 as well. If a third game is necessary, the Huskers and Cowgirls will battle in a winner-takes-all game on Saturday, May 23 at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Big Ten Champions defeated South Dakota 4-1 and Grand Canyon 2-0 and 1-0 to advance to the Super Regionals. Pitcher Jordy Frahm was excellent, giving up only one hit, no runs, one walk and striking out 24 in 11 innings.

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“Do we wish we would have scored more runs last weekend? Yes,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “But I will tell you, I went back through our regional last year, we run-ruled everyone. Did that help us going into the supers when we’re going to face a pitcher like (Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens)? I’m not certain that it did.”

Nebraska is battling for its first trip to the WCWS since 2013, while Oklahoma State made the 2024 WCWS. Last season, the Huskers advanced to their first Super Regional since 2014. Tennessee knocked them off in a 2-1 series decision. The Huskers are hoping to go much further in 2026.

Oklahoma State breakdown:

Season Overview:

The Cowgirls enter the Lincoln Super Regional with a 41-15 overall record. They are ranked No. 10 in RPI while the Huskers are currently No. 1. They were the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament but fell to Arizona State 11-7 in the semifinals. OSU is 13-11 against ranked opponents with marquee wins over Nebraska, Texas and Oklahoma, which are all top-four seeds in the NCAA tournament.

Five Cowgirls received All-Big 12 honors. Third baseman Rosie Davis and pitcher Ruby Meylan (unanimous) were selected on the all-conference first team. Outfielder Jayelle Austin and shortstop Aubrey Jones (unanimous) made the All-Freshman Team. Catcher Audrey Schneidmiller made the Defensive Team.

Path to Lincoln:

After going 0-2 against Stanford to start the season, Oklahoma State got its revenge in the postseason. After runruling Eastern Illinois 16-0 in five innings, they defeated the Cardinal twice. In Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Okla, OSU took down Stanford 7-2 and 11-5 for the largest run differential in NCAA regionals in program history (+27).

The Cowgirls have advanced to the Super Regionals in six of the last eight seasons. They made five WCWS appearances from 2019-2024.

Nebraska softball defeats GCU to take Lincoln Regional, will host first Super in program history

Player to Watch: Ruby Meylan

Oklahoma State’s ace Ruby Meylan has deep connections to Nebraska. The 6-foot-0 right-handed pitcher graduated from Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha, Neb. She played with and against several Huskers in high school and club.

At Oklahoma State, Meylan is the 2026 Big 12 Co-Player of the Year with Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady. She has a 2.12 ERA and a 29-7 record in 238 innings this season. The senior carries a massive load for OSU, throwing over 65% of the Cowgirls’ innings. In the Stillwater Regional, Meylan allowed 11 hits, seven runs and struck out 11 in 16 innings and 232 pitches.

“You look at the type of season they’re having this year, they’ve won some huge games,” Frahm said. “She has taken on an insane workload, and the way she’s been able to just manage that with poise and be a competitor throughout it all is really cool. You can see her team feeds off that.”

History vs. Nebraska softball:

Oklahoma State leads the series with Nebraska 53-49, starting in 1978. The former Big 12 foes have a long history of talented softball programs and thrilling matchups.

The Huskers ended their six-game losing streak to OSU on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, with a 4-3 victory in Stillwater. The Cowgirls bested the Huskers in an 11-inning thriller, winning 2-1 on Thursday, Feb. 26. The third game between the duo was canceled due to weather.

Revelle said OSU is different than their February form, but playing them earlier this season doesn’t hurt.

“They’re competitive. They’ve been in every fire this year, they’ve had a really strong schedule,” Revelle said. “I think that the margins are razor thin between the two teams. We’ve got really competitive pitching, we’ve got experienced players, we’ve got kids that hit the ball out of the park, we’ve got players that get on base, and we’ve got two teams that play good defense. So we’re familiar with them in that way, but at the same time, that was February.”

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