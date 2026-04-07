Nebraska Spring Lookback: Running back

Spring football is officially behind us, as Nebraska moves into the next phase of the off-season.

Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position heading out of the spring. Today, we zone in on the running back position and what we know, and what questions we still have following the spring.

What we know: Nebraska has depth, but it’s largely unproven depth

Emmett Johnson dominated the scene last season.

Granted, he didn’t play every down. No one can do that. But he played the lion’s share of the time, rushing 251 times for 1,451 yards (5.8 ypc) and 12 touchdowns. By the way, he also caught 46 passes for 370 yards and three more scores.

Heavens, what a loss.

Because Johnson played so much of the time, Nebraska now features a group of returning backs that saw limited action last season. Among those backs, current sophomore Mekhi Nelson led the way in 2025 with 27 carries for 147 yards (5.4) and two TDs. Fellow sophomore Isaiah Mozee (26 carries, 115 yards) and junior Kwinten Ives (20-133, 2 TDs) were next in line, with redshirt freshman Conor Booth (3-6) also chipping in.

Kenneth Williams, a Detroit native, transferred to Michigan State.

Of course, true freshman Jamal Rule also appears ready to be prominent in the 2026 mix after enjoying an exceptional spring, including a 10-carry, 121-yard performance in the spring game.

The Weekly Rundown: Husker athletics rolling in 2026 — but what comes next?

Biggest question: Who will garner the most action in 2026?

It appears the race for a starting job at this position is wide open.

If we were to guess, Nelson will be that guy to begin the season. The 6-foot, 197-pounder carried seven times for 38 yards (5.4 ypc) in the spring game. He rips through small openings and runs with an appealing viciousness. His 38-yard scoring dash in the bowl game last season was one of his team’s few highlights in the loss.

Thing is, how much will the starting job even matter considering that Nebraska’s coaches appear set to spread the wealth among multiple backs? Bottom line, there doesn’t seem to be much separation among the top three or four.

Mozee, Ives and Rule — yes, the true freshman — also are prominent in the discussion.

Spring surprise: Rule emerges quickly

The 6-foot, 205-pound Rule was a standout running back for Charlotte Christian School in North Carolina. He rushed for more than 2,500 yards in his final two seasons, averaging more than 160 rushing yards per game. But he wasn’t heavily recruited by power conference programs.

Nebraska coaches saw a lot of potential, though, as Rule sliced up high school competition.

Then, Rule raised eyebrows throughout the spring in Lincoln.

“Jamal had a really good spring,” fourth-year Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said. “What he looked like (in the spring game), he looked like all spring long. He’s very conscientious, he’s big, he’s tough, he’s fast, he’s got home-run ability. He put himself in the spring in position to play in the fall. That’s all you can do as a freshman.”

What’s next: Competition; it’s that simple

E.J. Barthel appears to have a favorable situation.

The fourth-year Nebraska running backs coach has a good group of backs — that’s our read, anyway — who appear hungry to prove themselves. What’s more, because there’s apparently little-to-no separation at the top of the heap, each practice repetition will carry heavy weight in terms of evaluation. One bad day could be a significant setback for someone.

For willing participants, that sort of competition can be overwhelmingly beneficial.

Post spring RB depth chart

1 — Mekhi Nelson (so.) or Isaiah Mozee (so.) or Jamal Rule (fr.)

2 — Kwinten Ives (jr.)

3 — Conor Booth (rfr.)

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