Nebraska to host Boise State transfer forward Drew Fielder on an official visit
After landing its first portal commitment of the cycle in Belmont forward Sam Orme, Nebraska has another top transfer target on campus.
Drew Fielder, a 6-foot-11, 225-pound junior from Boise State, will be in Lincoln on Friday for an official visit with the Huskers.
The Boise, Idaho, native averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season with the Broncos. He also shot 54.7% from the field and 40.9% on 3-pointers on 121 attempts, earning second-team All-Mountain West honors.
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Fielder, a third-year junior, spent his first two seasons at Georgetown, where he started 23 games over 63 appearances. He was a four-star top-100 recruit at Southern California Academy, finishing 60th overall in the final 2023 Rivals Industry Rankings.
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Ernie Zeigler recruited Fielder out of high school and again when he initially entered the transfer portal from Georgetown. He initially chose USC over the Huskers before quickly flipping his commitment to Boise State last offseason.
Nebraska currently has five available spots on its 2025-26 roster.
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Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart
|FRESHMEN
|REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
|SOPHOMORES
|JUNIORS
|SENIORS
|Colin Rice
|Braden Frager
|Sam Orme
|Pryce Sandfort
|Jacob Lanier
|Leo Curtis
|Connor Essegian+
|Will Cooper
|Ugnius Jarusevicius+
|Cale Jacobsen
|Henry Burt#
|Nebraska’s roster numbers by class
|2/15
|0/15
|3/15
|1/15
|4/15
Future roster matrix
|2026-27
|2027-28
|2028-29
|2029-30
|Pryce Sandfort – SR
|Sam Orme – SR
|Braden Frager – SR
|Colin Rice – SR
|Connor Essegian – SR (+)
|Braden Frager – JR
|Leo Curtis – SR
|Jacob Lanier – SR
|Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+)
|Leo Curtis – JR
|Will Cooper – SR
|Cale Jacobsen – SR
|Will Cooper – JR
|Colin Rice – JR
|Henry Burt – SR (#)
|Colin Rice – SO
|Jacob Lanier – JR
|Sam Orme – JR
|Jacob Lanier – SO
|Braden Frager – SO
|Leo Curtis – SO
|Will Cooper – SO
|Colin Rice – FR
|Jacob Lanier – FR
|10/15
|6/15
|5/15
|2/15
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