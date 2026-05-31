Nebraska trails Ole Miss 6-3 in ninth inning, will resume play at noon CT Sunday

No. 13 overall seed Nebraska baseball (42-15) trails Ole Miss (37-21), 6-3, in the top of the ninth of the Lincoln Regional.

After a lengthy delay due to severe thunderstorms, the game has been suspended. Play will resume at noon CT on Sunday.

Here is what has transpired thus far…

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Horn, Rabe duel on markee stage

It just seems like the big stage is meant for Ty Horn (4.08 ERA). From his shutout outing in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament title game to tonight against an SEC powerhouse, Horn thrives on the boiling-red adrenaline.

He tossed an incredible 116-pitch effort. The junior righty went 5 2/3 innings with three earned runs surrendered and had nine strikeouts to retire 16-of-25 Rebels.

Horn worked those 5 2/3 IP scoreless before the pitch count got the best of him. UM drilled two singles before a two-out RBI double to take the lead, 3-1, and spoil an outstanding pitcher’s duel.

The 6-foot-2 Nebraska starter displayed swagger for constant swing-and-miss changeups early and often. In fact, Horn struck seven of the first 14 Rebels he faced.

In the fourth, he stranded the first Ole Miss runner in scoring position thanks to savvy fielding from first baseman Case Sanderson and his toe-tap. And Horn capped off the fifth by utilizing his Husker defense to hold the shutout intact. Most impressively, Horn stranded a runner on base in each of those five frames.

Similar to Horn, Ole Miss starter Taylor Rabe brought the heat to the Big Red lineup, with just one hiccup.

In the fourth, Jett Buck obliterated a two-out solo blast to right field to put the Big Red up 1-0 as it appeared NU may start rolling.

Despite that, Rabe kept cruising through as Nebraska kept turning over its order. The UM starter matched Horn with nine Ks and left six Huskers on base, including the bases loaded in the sixth.

Rabe posted six innings with the lone run surrendered on 113 pitches (74 strikes) to sit down 18-of-25 Huskers.

Lincoln (Neb.) RHP Tucker Timmerman pitches in Nebraska vs. Ole Miss of the Lincoln Regional on Saturday, May 30 (Photo credit: Casey Fritton/HuskerOnline)

Rebels steal momentum, chronic bullpen issues catch up

In the sixth, the high pitch count, and the third time through the order got to Horn. Ole Miss plagued the Halstead (Kan.) native with three hits — including a two-RBI double — which put the Rebels up 2-1 and put a sour taste to end Horn’s 5 2/3 effort.

Following Horn, Tucker Timmerman took over as Ole Miss plated its third run of the frame. All of those three runs came with two outs. UM grabbed the momentum and rolled with it.

Trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, NU loaded the bases behind roaring “Go Big Red” chants. However, Rabe escaped the jam by striking out Buck and forcing a groundout by Joshua Overbeek as the air dropped at Hawks Field.

While Nebraska has gotten away with its chronic bullpen turmoil throughout the regular season, Ole Miss exploited those woes.

Timmerman walked the first two in the seventh to end his 1/3 outing. Caleb Clark took over the two-on, none-down jam and nearly escaped.

However, a rare defensive miscue between Overbeek at third and shortstop Dylan Carey missed the routine pop-up in foul territory. Clark then walked in a run, and Pryce Bender followed suit to trail 5-1.

Ole Miss plated its sixth run off Bender in the eighth. Max Buettenback pinch-hit a two-run homer right before the suspension with the hope of a monumental comeback.

Note – This story will be updated following the conclusion on Sunday.

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