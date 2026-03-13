Nebraska volleyball announces three April spring matches

Fans will get three opportunities to watch Nebraska volleyball in April. The Huskers announced three spring exhibition matches in April. Since the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center is under construction, NU is playing elsewhere.

On Saturday, April 11, Dani Busboom Kelly’s squad will face Iowa State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Nebraska and Creighton battle in an in-state rivalry spring exhibition on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. CT at the D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Lastly, the Huskers conclude their spring matches in Chadron, Neb., against Northern Colorado on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be at Chadron State College’s Chicoine Center, which seats more than 1,800.

The Creighton and Northern Colorado matches will be televised on Nebraska Public Media. Nebraska vs. Iowa State is on the Big Ten Network.

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Husker volleyball will play in the Sanford Pentagon for the first time. Senior setter Bergen Reilly has an opportunity to play in her hometown. The Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball teams have often played at the Pentagon, and Husker fans show up in large numbers. Tickets for the event have already sold out.

“We are very excited to play at the Sanford Pentagon,” Busboom Kelly said in a statement. “I know our basketball programs have enjoyed their trips to Sioux Falls in recent seasons and have had great things to say about their experiences. We’re looking forward to taking our volleyball program there for the first time and playing against a great team in Iowa State.”

The Bluejays’ D.J. Sokol Arena holds 2,500 fans. Tickets are on sale for Nebraska vs. Creighton. The Bluejays have never beaten NU in 22 matches dating back to 1998.

The Huskers travel to Western Nebraska to take on the Bears on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. CT/noon MST. Nebraska will rush back to Lincoln to watch the Zach Bryan concert at Memorial Stadium, which begins at 7 p.m. CT.

Tickets for Nebraska’s match in Chadron go on sale to the public in person on March 26 at 6 p.m. at Chadron State’s Don Beebe Stadium. They are $30, and all seats are general admission except for a limited number of $50 courtside seats.

On Mountain time in the 308! ⛰️



The Huskers will face Northern Colorado for a spring match in Chadron on April 25!



🎟️ℹ️: https://t.co/zNPNm9tayV pic.twitter.com/GFIfIt5Zqq — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) March 13, 2026

Great experience for young Huskers

Nebraska volleyball is entering its second season with Busboom Kelly. They have three newcomers, all of whom are freshmen. With three graduating seniors, including two starters, there will be two different Huskers in the lineup more often.

Outside hitter Teraya Sigler and middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie both have a major opportunity to earn a starting role for the 2026 season. Ogbechie is the obvious choice to replace Rebekah Allick in the starting lineup. But NU has great depth at middle.

Sigler was a major contributor in 2025, playing mostly three rotations in the back row. With Taylor Landfair‘s graduation, Sigler has a path to playing all six rotations. This spring will be massive for her development. Playing against NCAA Tournament teams is a great benchmark of her growth.

Iowa State, Creighton and Northern Colorado qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Creighton and ISU won at least one match. The Bluejays finished in the top 10 of the 2025 AVCA coaches poll and reached the NCAA regional finals. Playing against opponents, especially top-tier ones, can give coaches and teams a clear view of where to improve.

The Huskers’ three freshmen – OH Gabby DiVita, OH/OPP Jayden Robinson and MB Keoni Williams – will play in front of Husker nation for the first time in a low-stakes match. Additionally, three players redshirted in 2025. The trio of MB Kenna Cogill, DS Keri Leimbach, and OPP Ryan Hunter will get much-needed experience heading into their redshirt freshman seasons.

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