HuskerOnline Volleyball
Nebraska volleyball draws Florida in inaugural Spikes Under the Lights event
Nebraska volleyball will face Florida to open its season in the inaugural Spikes Under the Lights event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nebraska Athletics announced on Tuesday.
The Huskers will take on the Gators at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 27, followed by Penn State vs. SMU at 8 p.m. Each of the two opening matches will feature a best-of-three-set contest. The winners will play in the championship scheduled for 9 p.m. the same evening.
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The four-team volleyball showcase will be the first-ever women’s sporting event at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, with $1 million in awards.
All four teams are coming off at least a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance, with Nebraska holding the best returning record after a 33-1 Elite Eight campaign. Florida went 16-12 (9-6 SEC), while SMU went 26-7 (17-3 ACC) and Penn State, the 2024 national champions, finished 19-13 (12-8 Big Ten).
Tickets may be purchased at www.SpikesUnderTheLights.com, starting at $20.
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