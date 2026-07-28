Nebraska volleyball draws Florida in inaugural Spikes Under the Lights event

Nebraska volleyball will face Florida to open its season in the inaugural Spikes Under the Lights event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nebraska Athletics announced on Tuesday.

The Huskers will take on the Gators at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 27, followed by Penn State vs. SMU at 8 p.m. Each of the two opening matches will feature a best-of-three-set contest. The winners will play in the championship scheduled for 9 p.m. the same evening.

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Four of the best volleyball programs in the country. AT&T Stadium. A $1 million prize. 👀



Nebraska vs. Florida tips off Aug. 27 — and it's the first women's sporting event ever held there.



Details➡️https://t.co/gp52s6PXhN pic.twitter.com/Bow2WbkKDv — HuskerOnline (@HuskerOnline) July 28, 2026

The four-team volleyball showcase will be the first-ever women’s sporting event at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, with $1 million in awards.

All four teams are coming off at least a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance, with Nebraska holding the best returning record after a 33-1 Elite Eight campaign. Florida went 16-12 (9-6 SEC), while SMU went 26-7 (17-3 ACC) and Penn State, the 2024 national champions, finished 19-13 (12-8 Big Ten).

Tickets may be purchased at www.SpikesUnderTheLights.com, starting at $20.

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