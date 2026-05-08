Nebraska volleyball heading to Las Vegas to face UNLV, Texas
Viva Las Huskers. Nebraska volleyball is taking on Las Vegas to face rival Texas and UNLV at the T-Mobile Arena in the inaugural Players Era Volleyball Showcase.
The Huskers and UNLV will battle in the second match on Saturday, Aug. 29. Texas will face TCU in the first match on Saturday, Aug. 29. Nebraska and the Longhorns renew their long-standing rivalry on Sunday, Aug. 30. TCU and UNLV go head-to-head in the first game on Sunday.
The T-Mobile Arena holds upwards of 20,000 and will be eying a sellout with two of the best volleyball programs.
The Players Era Showcase includes a total of $1 million in NIL opportunities for the four participating teams. Nebraska will also earn at least $200,000 in prize money at the Spikes Under the Lights event on Thursday, Aug. 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
***NOT A MEMBER? JOIN HUSKERONLINE TODAY FOR JUST $1!***
“Playing in the first volleyball Players Era event is an exciting opportunity for our program,” head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said in a statement. “Nebraska wants to be at the forefront of new events and opportunities for our players and our sport. Having the opportunity to face our long-standing rival, Texas, is the icing on the cake. Not only will Vegas be an amazing location to start our season, playing UNLV and Texas will set a tone from the beginning. We want to thank MGM and the Players Era for believing in volleyball and Nebraska to make this event possible.”
- 1
Interesting Intel from Kentucky Spring Practice
- 2New
Iowa gives Ben McCollum six-year extension
- 3
How much NIL money does it take to land impact recruits?
- 4
Alabama did the right thing keeping Ohio State game
- 5
Darryn Peterson: 'I thought I was going to die'
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
More information about the history event’s television, time and ticket sales will be released at a later time.
Heated history and a new opponent
Nebraska and Texas haven’t met since the Longhorns swept the Huskers in the 2023 National Championship. NU leads the all-time series 33-25, dating back to 1981. The Huskers have lost three of the last four games vs. UT. They took down Texas in Austin, Texas in four sets to advance to the 2021 Final Four.
While at Louisville, Busboom Kelly’s Cardinals went 1-2 against Texas. Louisville is 1-5 against the Longhorns. DBK’s 2019 team defeated UT in Austin in five sets to advance to the Elite Eight.
UNLV and Nebraska will meet for the first time in the programs’ histories.
Another piece to Nebraska’s 2026 schedule
Nebraska volleyball’s non-conference schedule is slowly being released. They are playing in three unique venues, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
The Huskers’ Big Ten home and away opponents were recently announced for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.
Hopefully, Nebraska’s full non-conference schedule will be released soon.
Here are the seven opponents/events we know that are on the Huskers’ schedule:
|Opponent
|Location
|Date/time
|Spikes Under the Lights
|AT&T Stadium
|Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
|UNLV
|T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
|Saturday, Aug. 29
|Texas
|T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
|Sunday, Aug. 30
|South Dakota State
|Brookings, S.D.
|Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
|DePaul
|Wintrust Arena in Chicago
|Friday, Sept. 4
|Missouri
|Wrigley Field
|Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
|Baylor
|Devaney Center
|Sept. 10-12
Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!