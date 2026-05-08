Nebraska volleyball heading to Las Vegas to face UNLV, Texas

Viva Las Huskers. Nebraska volleyball is taking on Las Vegas to face rival Texas and UNLV at the T-Mobile Arena in the inaugural Players Era Volleyball Showcase.

The Huskers and UNLV will battle in the second match on Saturday, Aug. 29. Texas will face TCU in the first match on Saturday, Aug. 29. Nebraska and the Longhorns renew their long-standing rivalry on Sunday, Aug. 30. TCU and UNLV go head-to-head in the first game on Sunday.

The T-Mobile Arena holds upwards of 20,000 and will be eying a sellout with two of the best volleyball programs.

The Players Era Showcase includes a total of $1 million in NIL opportunities for the four participating teams. Nebraska will also earn at least $200,000 in prize money at the Spikes Under the Lights event on Thursday, Aug. 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

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“Playing in the first volleyball Players Era event is an exciting opportunity for our program,” head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said in a statement. “Nebraska wants to be at the forefront of new events and opportunities for our players and our sport. Having the opportunity to face our long-standing rival, Texas, is the icing on the cake. Not only will Vegas be an amazing location to start our season, playing UNLV and Texas will set a tone from the beginning. We want to thank MGM and the Players Era for believing in volleyball and Nebraska to make this event possible.”

More information about the history event’s television, time and ticket sales will be released at a later time.

See you in Sin City 🎰



The Huskers will face UNLV and Texas in a double header weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the Players Era – Elite Volleyball Championship! pic.twitter.com/OmLH9VfdJZ — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) May 8, 2026

Heated history and a new opponent

Nebraska and Texas haven’t met since the Longhorns swept the Huskers in the 2023 National Championship. NU leads the all-time series 33-25, dating back to 1981. The Huskers have lost three of the last four games vs. UT. They took down Texas in Austin, Texas in four sets to advance to the 2021 Final Four.

While at Louisville, Busboom Kelly’s Cardinals went 1-2 against Texas. Louisville is 1-5 against the Longhorns. DBK’s 2019 team defeated UT in Austin in five sets to advance to the Elite Eight.

UNLV and Nebraska will meet for the first time in the programs’ histories.

Another piece to Nebraska’s 2026 schedule

Nebraska volleyball’s non-conference schedule is slowly being released. They are playing in three unique venues, including AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Huskers’ Big Ten home and away opponents were recently announced for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Hopefully, Nebraska’s full non-conference schedule will be released soon.

Here are the seven opponents/events we know that are on the Huskers’ schedule:

Opponent Location Date/time Spikes Under the Lights AT&T Stadium Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. UNLV T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 29 Texas T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 30 South Dakota State Brookings, S.D. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. DePaul Wintrust Arena in Chicago Friday, Sept. 4 Missouri Wrigley Field Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. Baylor Devaney Center Sept. 10-12

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