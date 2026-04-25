Nebraska volleyball sweeps Northern Colorado in final spring match

Nebraska volleyball swept Northern Colorado on Saturday in its final spring match (25-21, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21). The exhibition outing was played at Chadron State College’s Chicoine Center in front of 1,700 fans.

Here is an instant recap of the win:

***NOT A MEMBER? JOIN HUSKERONLINE TODAY FOR JUST $1!***

Set One

Both sides went back-and-forth early. The Huskers nabbed a slim 9-7 lead, but Northern Colorado bounced back with a 4-0 run.

Middle blocker Andi Jackson put Nebraska back on top, 13-12, with a powerful kill and outside hitter Harper Murray followed with an ace. A Husker challenge for four touches was successful, growing the lead to 15-13 at a media timeout.

Outside hitter Gabby DiVita capped off a 3-0 Husker run to force a Northern Colorado timeout. Six points marked the Huskers’ largest lead of the set.

Opposite hitter Ryan Hunter and middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie combined on the block and Hunter gave Nebraska set point with a kill. The Bears responded with a 3-0 run thanks to two blocks, but an errant serve stifled the momentum. The Huskers fought off a valiant effort to win the opening set 25-21.

Spring cleaning complete ✅🧹 pic.twitter.com/bg9dykFEtV — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) April 25, 2026

Set Two

Nebraska came out slow in the second set as well. The Bears jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead, but a 3-0 Husker run and an ace from outside hitter Jayden Robinson tied things up, 6-6.

Outside hitter Teraya Sigler sparked a 4-0 run with a monster kill, forcing a Northern Colorado timeout. Middle blocker Kenna Cogill and outside hitter Skyler Pierce broke things open with back-to-back fiery kills, and Sigler came from the back row to extend the Huskers’ lead to seven.

After a great rally, Pierce shot out of the back row to put Nebraska up 20-12. Nebraska built its lead to as much as 10 before the Bears climbed back with a 4-0 run.

Robinson gave Nebraska set point and Cogill swung to finish off the second set victory, 25-18.

Wheels up to Western NE! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/z3qRA8rXTk — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) April 24, 2026

Set Three

Nebraska rolled to a dominant set three win. Murray broke an early 4-4 tie with a block and followed with a back-row kill to extend the lead. That foreshadowed an excellent set for the senior.

She rattled off three straight aces as the Huskers went on a 7-0 run with her at the service line, ballooning the lead to 11-4.

Sigler and Murray kept things rolling to grow the lead to eight, and Keoni Williams tallied her first kill to force a Northern Colorado timeout.

Nebraska led by as many as 11, 21-10, but the Bears once again responded with a determined run. They rattled off five straight points, including an ace. It wasn’t nearly enough, however, as Sigler gave Nebraska match point once again and a net violation finished off the sweep, 25-16.

Set Four

Both sides agreed to play to a fourth set in the exhibition match. Nebraska trailed throughout but stormed back to win 25-21.

After a back-and-forth start, Northern Colorado began to pull away. They built a 12-9 lead following a 3-0 run and an ace. The Bears kept their foot on the gas, extending the lead to 14-10.



Nebraska wouldn’t quit. A kill and a big stuff from middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie tied the game at 16-16.

Two kills from Pierce put Nebraska back on top 18-17, but a service error tied the set once again. A Campbell Flynn ace forced a Northern Colorado timeout. That sparked a 3-0 run and gave Nebraska set point. Pierce closed out the spring match with yet another kill.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters