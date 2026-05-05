Nebraska volleyball to play showcase in AT&T Stadium for prize money

Nebraska volleyball will participate in the first-ever Spikes Under the Lights event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska, SMU, Penn State and Florida will compete for a $1 million prize pool in the volleyball showcase.

The inaugural event will consist of two semifinal matches followed by a championship to claim the prize money. All three matches will be best-of-three instead of the typical best-of-five in regular and postseason volleyball.

Spikes Under the Lights is the first time a women’s college sporting event is played at AT&T Stadium and in an NFL stadium. The event also marks the largest prize money in a women’s college athletics event. Naturally, Nebraska volleyball, one of the great leaders in women’s college athletics, is involved in the historic event.

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The exhibition event will be broadcast in primetime on a major national network, which will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the three-hour event will go on sale on Friday, May 8 on SeatGeek.

Something B1G is coming to Arlington. ⭐️



The Huskers will join three other elite programs in the “Super Bowl of Volleyball” at AT&T Stadium for @spikeslights!



Public tickets go on-sale May 8th! #GBR pic.twitter.com/fYiqPEWICG — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) May 5, 2026

Another historic venue and event

The Dallas Cowboys’ stadium isn’t the only unique event the Huskers will play in this fall. Nebraska faces Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs. The Huskers will be one of the first college volleyball teams to play in the iconic baseball stadium. Penn State and Kentucky are also participating in the historic event.

On Friday, Sept. 4, the Huskers will participate in the first-ever volleyball match in Wintrust Arena, where DePaul’s men’s and women’s basketball teams call home. DePaul volleyball is hosting Nebraska to compete in a historic event for their team.

Now the Huskers have a chance to play in a stadium with a capacity of over 100,000. But there could still be another historic and eye-popping event on Nebraska’s 2026 schedule.

Nebraska’s 2026 schedule is coming together

The Huskers’ 2026 schedule is coming together piece by piece.

Along with the Spikes Under the Lights, the Wrigley Field Big Ten/SEC matchup and the DePaul match, Nebraska has three other known opponents. They will face South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D. on Wednesday, Sept. 2. The Huskers will reportedly host Baylor in a class over the Sept. 10-12.

Dani Busboom Kelly confirmed NU’s rival, Texas, is also on the schedule, but the out-of-state match has not been announced. Nebraska will face in-state rival Creighton at Pinnacle Bank Arena this fall as well.

The Big Ten announced Nebraska’s home and away opponents on Monday, May 4. In 2026, the Huskers host Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin. They will travel to Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State and Washington. The dates and times will be announced later.

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