Nebraska volleyball TV information, times announced on BTN, FS1

The Big Ten Conference announced that 93 volleyball matches will be televised on the Big Ten Network, FOX and FS1 during the 2026 season. The sport and the conference’s popularity continue to grow. Nebraska volleyball will have 13 matches on BTN and FS1.

The Huskers will have 10 matches on BTN and three on FS1. The Huskers’ match against DePaul at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sept. 4 is at 5 p.m. CT on FS1. They also host UCLA at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. CT on FS1. Lastly, Nebraska will take on Washington in Seattle on Nov. 8 on FS1 with the time to be decided.

Nebraska Public Media will pick up a few Husker matches for local television, and the remainder will be on B1G+.

FOX will air the first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Championship match at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The entire tournament, which is in Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind., will be aired on BTN.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN TODAY!

Here is a list of Nebraska volleyball’s TV schedule, including newly released times:

Nebraska 2026 TV schedule:

Date Teams Site Time (CT) Channel Sept. 4 Nebraska at DePaul Wintrust Arena in Chicago 5 p.m. FS1 Sept. 6 Nebraska vs. Missouri Wrigley Field in Chicago TBA FOX Sept. 11 Baylor at Nebraska Devaney 7 p.m. BTN Sept. 16 Creighton at Nebraska PBA 6 p.m. BTN Sept. 18 North Carolina at Nebraska Devaney 7 p.m. BTN Sept. 26 Ohio State at Nebraska Devaney 8 p.m. BTN Oct. 1 Nebraska at Penn State Rec Hall 6 p.m. BTN Oct. 8 Nebraska at Indiana Wilkinson Hall 5:30 p.m. BTN Oct. 17 Purdue at Nebraska Devaney TBD BTN Oct. 22 UCLA at Nebraska Devaney 6 p.m. FS1 Oct. 24 USC at Nebraska Devaney 8 p.m. BTN Nov. 7 Nebraska at Oregon Matthew Knight Arena 9 p.m. BTN Nov. 8 Nebraska at Washington Alaska Airlines Arena TBD FS1 Nov. 17 Minnesota at Nebraska Devaney 7:30 p.m. BTN

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters