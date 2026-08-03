HuskerOnline Volleyball
Nebraska volleyball TV information, times announced on BTN, FS1
The Big Ten Conference announced that 93 volleyball matches will be televised on the Big Ten Network, FOX and FS1 during the 2026 season. The sport and the conference’s popularity continue to grow. Nebraska volleyball will have 13 matches on BTN and FS1.
The Huskers will have 10 matches on BTN and three on FS1. The Huskers’ match against DePaul at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sept. 4 is at 5 p.m. CT on FS1. They also host UCLA at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. CT on FS1. Lastly, Nebraska will take on Washington in Seattle on Nov. 8 on FS1 with the time to be decided.
Nebraska Public Media will pick up a few Husker matches for local television, and the remainder will be on B1G+.
FOX will air the first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Championship match at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The entire tournament, which is in Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind., will be aired on BTN.
Here is a list of Nebraska volleyball’s TV schedule, including newly released times:
Nebraska 2026 TV schedule:
|Date
|Teams
|Site
|Time (CT)
|Channel
|Sept. 4
|Nebraska at DePaul
|Wintrust Arena in Chicago
|5 p.m.
|FS1
|Sept. 6
|Nebraska vs. Missouri
|Wrigley Field in Chicago
|TBA
|FOX
|Sept. 11
|Baylor at Nebraska
|Devaney
|7 p.m.
|BTN
|Sept. 16
|Creighton at Nebraska
|PBA
|6 p.m.
|BTN
|Sept. 18
|North Carolina at Nebraska
|Devaney
|7 p.m.
|BTN
|Sept. 26
|Ohio State at Nebraska
|Devaney
|8 p.m.
|BTN
|Oct. 1
|Nebraska at Penn State
|Rec Hall
|6 p.m.
|BTN
|Oct. 8
|Nebraska at Indiana
|Wilkinson Hall
|5:30 p.m.
|BTN
|Oct. 17
|Purdue at Nebraska
|Devaney
|TBD
|BTN
|Oct. 22
|UCLA at Nebraska
|Devaney
|6 p.m.
|FS1
|Oct. 24
|USC at Nebraska
|Devaney
|8 p.m.
|BTN
|Nov. 7
|Nebraska at Oregon
|Matthew Knight Arena
|9 p.m.
|BTN
|Nov. 8
|Nebraska at Washington
|Alaska Airlines Arena
|TBD
|FS1
|Nov. 17
|Minnesota at Nebraska
|Devaney
|7:30 p.m.
|BTN
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