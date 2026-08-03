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Nebraska volleyball TV information, times announced on BTN, FS1

Abby Barmore HuskerOnline
Abby Barmore@abby_barmore
36m

The Big Ten Conference announced that 93 volleyball matches will be televised on the Big Ten Network, FOX and FS1 during the 2026 season. The sport and the conference’s popularity continue to grow. Nebraska volleyball will have 13 matches on BTN and FS1.

The Huskers will have 10 matches on BTN and three on FS1. The Huskers’ match against DePaul at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sept. 4 is at 5 p.m. CT on FS1. They also host UCLA at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Neb. on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. CT on FS1. Lastly, Nebraska will take on Washington in Seattle on Nov. 8 on FS1 with the time to be decided.

Nebraska Public Media will pick up a few Husker matches for local television, and the remainder will be on B1G+.

FOX will air the first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Tournament Championship match at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The entire tournament, which is in Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind., will be aired on BTN.

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Here is a list of Nebraska volleyball’s TV schedule, including newly released times:

Nebraska 2026 TV schedule:

DateTeamsSiteTime (CT)Channel
Sept. 4Nebraska at DePaulWintrust Arena in Chicago5 p.m.FS1
Sept. 6Nebraska vs. MissouriWrigley Field in ChicagoTBAFOX
Sept. 11Baylor at NebraskaDevaney7 p.m. BTN
Sept. 16Creighton at NebraskaPBA6 p.m. BTN
Sept. 18North Carolina at NebraskaDevaney7 p.m. BTN
Sept. 26Ohio State at NebraskaDevaney8 p.m. BTN
Oct. 1 Nebraska at Penn StateRec Hall6 p.m. BTN
Oct. 8Nebraska at IndianaWilkinson Hall5:30 p.m.BTN
Oct. 17Purdue at NebraskaDevaneyTBDBTN
Oct. 22UCLA at NebraskaDevaney6 p.m. FS1
Oct. 24USC at NebraskaDevaney8 p.m.BTN
Nov. 7Nebraska at OregonMatthew Knight Arena9 p.m.BTN
Nov. 8Nebraska at WashingtonAlaska Airlines ArenaTBDFS1
Nov. 17Minnesota at NebraskaDevaney7:30 p.m. BTN

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