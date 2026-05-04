Nebraska volleyball's Big Ten opponents announced

The Big Ten Conference announced the league’s home and away opponents for the 2026 season on Monday, May 4. Each conference team will play all other 17 teams once.

Nebraska volleyball has nine home games at the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center and eight away matches. The dates and times of the Big Ten schedule will be released at a later date.

The Huskers host Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin. They will travel to Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State and Washington.

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Dani Busboom Kelly’s squad will host four of the top six teams from the 2025 season. Their most difficult road matches will be against Penn State and the West Coast trip to Oregon and Washington.

In the non-conference, the Huskers will face South Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., DePaul and Missouri in Chicago, Baylor and Creighton in Lincoln, Neb. and Texas in Las Vegas. Nebraska volleyball’s full non-conference schedule has not been announced. NU kicks off the 2026 season with a Red-White Scrimmage on Aug. 15 in the freshly renovated Devaney Center.

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