Nebraska volleyball's full 2026 schedule released

Open up your calendars, Nebraska volleyball fans. The Huskers’ 2026 schedule was released in its entirety on Thursday, May 28.

In her second season leading Nebraska, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will coach against 16 teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Eight Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament. As for the non-conference/exhibition schedule, Florida, SMU, Texas, South Dakota State, Baylor, Creighton, Georgia Tech and North Carolina made the tournament last season.

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The television and start times will be announced at a later date. Details for Nebraska’s Red-White Scrimmage are still being determined.

The Huskers are coming off a 33-1 season that was ended in the Elite Eight in a five-set thriller against eventual national champion Texas A&M. Nebraska has won the Big Ten title in three straight seasons.

Now boarding: The 2026 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule ✈️ pic.twitter.com/kPLAsrWCc1 — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) May 28, 2026

Nebraska Volleyball’s Non-Conference Schedule:

Opponent Location Date/time Spikes Under the Lights (Florida and SMU or Penn State) AT&T Stadium* Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. UNLV T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, Aug. 29 Texas T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 30 South Dakota State Brookings, S.D. Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. DePaul Wintrust Arena in Chicago Friday, Sept. 4 Missouri Wrigley Field Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. New Mexico Devaney Thursday, Sept. 10 Baylor Devaney Friday, Sept. 11 Georgia Tech Devaney Saturday, Sept. 12 Creighton Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday, Sept. 16 North Carolina Devaney Friday, Sept. 18 Florida Gulf Coast Devaney Sunday, Sept. 20

Bold – home game, * – exhibition

Nebraska Volleyball’s Big Ten Schedule:

Opponent: Location: Date: Rutgers Devaney Friday, Sept. 25 Ohio State Devaney Saturday, Sept. 26 Penn State Rec Hall Thursday, Oct. 1 Maryland Xfinity Center Pavilion Saturday, Oct. 3 Indiana Wilkinson Hall Thursday, Oct. 8 Wisconsin Devaney Saturday, Oct. 10 Northwestern Walsh Ryan Arena Thursday, Oct. 15 Purdue Devaney Saturday, Oct. 17 UCLA Devaney Thursday, Oct. 22 USC Devaney Saturday, Oct. 24 Michigan Cliff Keen Arena Friday, Oct. 30 Michigan State Jenison Fieldhouse Saturday, Oct. 31 Oregon Matthew Knight Arena Saturday, Nov. 7 Washington Alaska Airlines Arena Sunday, Nov. 8 Illinois Devaney Thursday, Nov. 12 Iowa Devaney Saturday, Nov. 14 Minnesota Devaney Tuesday, Nov. 17 Big Ten Tournament Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind. Nov. 20-25

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