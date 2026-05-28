Nebraska volleyball's full 2026 schedule released
Open up your calendars, Nebraska volleyball fans. The Huskers’ 2026 schedule was released in its entirety on Thursday, May 28.
In her second season leading Nebraska, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will coach against 16 teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Eight Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament. As for the non-conference/exhibition schedule, Florida, SMU, Texas, South Dakota State, Baylor, Creighton, Georgia Tech and North Carolina made the tournament last season.
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The television and start times will be announced at a later date. Details for Nebraska’s Red-White Scrimmage are still being determined.
The Huskers are coming off a 33-1 season that was ended in the Elite Eight in a five-set thriller against eventual national champion Texas A&M. Nebraska has won the Big Ten title in three straight seasons.
Nebraska Volleyball’s Non-Conference Schedule:
|Opponent
|Location
|Date/time
|Spikes Under the Lights (Florida and SMU or Penn State)
|AT&T Stadium*
|Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
|UNLV
|T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
|Saturday, Aug. 29
|Texas
|T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
|Sunday, Aug. 30
|South Dakota State
|Brookings, S.D.
|Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
|DePaul
|Wintrust Arena in Chicago
|Friday, Sept. 4
|Missouri
|Wrigley Field
|Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
|New Mexico
|Devaney
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|Baylor
|Devaney
|Friday, Sept. 11
|Georgia Tech
|Devaney
|Saturday, Sept. 12
|Creighton
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Wednesday, Sept. 16
|North Carolina
|Devaney
|Friday, Sept. 18
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Devaney
|Sunday, Sept. 20
Bold – home game, * – exhibition
Nebraska Volleyball’s Big Ten Schedule:
|Opponent:
|Location:
|Date:
|Rutgers
|Devaney
|Friday, Sept. 25
|Ohio State
|Devaney
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|Penn State
|Rec Hall
|Thursday, Oct. 1
|Maryland
|Xfinity Center Pavilion
|Saturday, Oct. 3
|Indiana
|Wilkinson Hall
|Thursday, Oct. 8
|Wisconsin
|Devaney
|Saturday, Oct. 10
|Northwestern
|Walsh Ryan Arena
|Thursday, Oct. 15
|Purdue
|Devaney
|Saturday, Oct. 17
|UCLA
|Devaney
|Thursday, Oct. 22
|USC
|Devaney
|Saturday, Oct. 24
|Michigan
|Cliff Keen Arena
|Friday, Oct. 30
|Michigan State
|Jenison Fieldhouse
|Saturday, Oct. 31
|Oregon
|Matthew Knight Arena
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|Washington
|Alaska Airlines Arena
|Sunday, Nov. 8
|Illinois
|Devaney
|Thursday, Nov. 12
|Iowa
|Devaney
|Saturday, Nov. 14
|Minnesota
|Devaney
|Tuesday, Nov. 17
|Big Ten Tournament
|Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind.
|Nov. 20-25
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