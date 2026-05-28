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Nebraska volleyball's full 2026 schedule released

Abby Barmore HuskerOnlineby: Abby Barmore19 minutes agoabby_barmore

Open up your calendars, Nebraska volleyball fans. The Huskers’ 2026 schedule was released in its entirety on Thursday, May 28.

In her second season leading Nebraska, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly will coach against 16 teams that qualified for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Eight Big Ten teams made the NCAA Tournament. As for the non-conference/exhibition schedule, Florida, SMU, Texas, South Dakota State, Baylor, Creighton, Georgia Tech and North Carolina made the tournament last season.

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The television and start times will be announced at a later date. Details for Nebraska’s Red-White Scrimmage are still being determined.

The Huskers are coming off a 33-1 season that was ended in the Elite Eight in a five-set thriller against eventual national champion Texas A&M. Nebraska has won the Big Ten title in three straight seasons.

Nebraska Volleyball’s Non-Conference Schedule:

OpponentLocationDate/time
Spikes Under the Lights (Florida and SMU or Penn State)AT&T Stadium*Thursday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
UNLVT-Mobile Arena in Las VegasSaturday, Aug. 29
TexasT-Mobile Arena in Las VegasSunday, Aug. 30
South Dakota StateBrookings, S.D.Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
DePaulWintrust Arena in ChicagoFriday, Sept. 4
MissouriWrigley FieldSunday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
New MexicoDevaneyThursday, Sept. 10
BaylorDevaneyFriday, Sept. 11
Georgia TechDevaneySaturday, Sept. 12
CreightonPinnacle Bank ArenaWednesday, Sept. 16
North CarolinaDevaneyFriday, Sept. 18
Florida Gulf CoastDevaneySunday, Sept. 20

Bold – home game, * – exhibition

Nebraska Volleyball’s Big Ten Schedule:

Opponent:Location:Date:
RutgersDevaneyFriday, Sept. 25
Ohio StateDevaneySaturday, Sept. 26
Penn StateRec HallThursday, Oct. 1
MarylandXfinity Center PavilionSaturday, Oct. 3
IndianaWilkinson HallThursday, Oct. 8
WisconsinDevaneySaturday, Oct. 10
NorthwesternWalsh Ryan ArenaThursday, Oct. 15
PurdueDevaneySaturday, Oct. 17
UCLADevaneyThursday, Oct. 22
USCDevaneySaturday, Oct. 24
MichiganCliff Keen ArenaFriday, Oct. 30
Michigan StateJenison FieldhouseSaturday, Oct. 31
OregonMatthew Knight ArenaSaturday, Nov. 7
WashingtonAlaska Airlines ArenaSunday, Nov. 8
IllinoisDevaneyThursday, Nov. 12
IowaDevaneySaturday, Nov. 14
MinnesotaDevaneyTuesday, Nov. 17
Big Ten TournamentFishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind.Nov. 20-25

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