Nebraska weathers chaos to win biggest game of Hoiberg era 58-56

No. 13 Nebraska showed its mettle Friday, surviving a seesaw battle to upset No. 8 Michigan State 58-56. The win marks the Huskers’ second victory over a ranked opponent this year, fueled by a high-energy crowd and a dominant first half from Rienk Mast.

Here is an instant recap from the Huskers’ upset…..

Mast, Kohler battle from deep in energy-filled first half

The game started in rugged fashion. Both teams missed their first few shots, combining for a 0-for-6 mark. Pryce Sandfort got the scoring started with a 3-pointer off a dribble handoff from Mast. MSU responded with a 3-pointer from Kur Teng to tie the game at 3-3 going into the first media timeout.

The Huskers played better offense over the next few minutes. Sandfort and Jamarques Lawrence both showed strong off-ball ability on back-to-back possessions. First, Sandfort cut through the middle of the lane and scored on a feed from Lawrence. On the next possession, Lawrence made a similar basket off a pass from Mast. Mast scored his first 3-pointer on the next possession to help NU reach the 10-point mark. MSU matched every NU bucket and took a 12-10 lead into the next media timeout.

The next stretch of game was full of mistakes by the Spartans. MSU reached eight turnovers, most of which were unforced errors. The Huskers only had two steals but five points off MSU turnovers. Even though the Huskers were being outrebounded 13-8, they were tied with MSU at the under-8 media timeout thanks to a three-point play from Lawrence and a long-range make from Mast.

The rest of the half belonged to Mast. The graduate senior came into the game 0-for-7 from long range over the last two games, but Friday was a different story. The former All-Big Ten selection made four straight bombs to catapult the Huskers into the lead. He went 5-for-8 from range in the half and led all scorers with 15 points.

NU shot 47.1% as a team in the first half behind Mast’s explosion. Unfortunately for the Huskers, Michigan State matched them shot for shot, keeping the game within reach. Jaxon Kohler led the way in the first half for MSU with 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting. The two teams entered the locker rooms tied 33-33.

Huskers weather chaotic second half to clinch top-10 win

The second half began and Pinnacle Bank Arena stayed on its feet. The Huskers struggled out of the gate, missing their first three 3-pointers. Kohler remained a problem after the break. He scored his first bucket to continue his perfect night, giving his team a 36-35 lead with 16 minutes to go, with all three points coming off offensive rebounds.

The sloppiest stretch of the game came over the next few minutes. MSU committed four straight turnovers, though NU forced none of them. Unfortunately for Fred Hoiberg’s team, the Huskers couldn’t do anything with the free possessions. By the next media timeout, the turnover count had swelled to 16, but NU had tallied only six points off those Spartan miscues. Neither team could buy a bucket, but NU held a 41-38 lead.

Tensions sparked between a few players and coaches after a string of calls and reviews. Braden Frager drained a 3-pointer with 10 minutes to go but received a technical when he gestured toward MSU’s Jeremy Fears. Fears made both shots and the Huskers led 47-40. Fears made three more free throws after a few fouls to pull the game within three. Frager made another from long range to reach nine points. MSU made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 50-all with eight minutes to go.

Nebraska tied the game with 2:30 to go behind a Mast free throw. Both teams entered the bonus at the four-minute mark, so free throws would decide the stretch. NU used a review in its favor to take the lead. Officials reversed an out-of-bounds call, which resulted in a Mast 3-pointer and a 58-55 lead with 1:20 to go.

As time was expiring, Carson Cooper drove the lane and missed a shot. Sandfort fouled Cooper on the play, which disqualified Sandfort from the game. Fortunately for the Huskers, Cooper missed one free throw and Nebraska beat its top-10 opponent.

The Huskers will not wait long to return to action. They leave Lincoln Saturday for a trip to Columbus, Ohio, for a bout against Ohio State on Jan. 5. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App.

