Nebraska will host Illinois State guard Ty'Reek Coleman on an official visit
As Nebraska basketball’s portal search continues, a new visitor will make his way to Lincoln next week.
Ty’Reek Coleman, a freshman guard from Illinois State, has locked in an official visit for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14-15.
Coleman also set visits with Kansas State (April 12-13), Utah State (April 16-17), and Iowa (April 17-18).
A 6-foot-2 native of Aurora, Illinois, Coleman averaged 10.0 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 41.6% on 89 attempts from behind the arc in his first and only season with the Redbirds.
- 1
Miami hoops lands top-five transfer center
- 2
Kentucky lands no. 2 QB in 2027 class
- 3
Spring game standouts: Top performers from Alabama, Florida, more
- 4
Flory Bidunga headlines transfer haul for Louisville
- 5New
Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh leaving Badgers
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He only started 19 of his 35 appearances this season, but he made the most of his opportunities. Coleman posted 15 double-figure scoring efforts on the year, including posting 16 at USC and 17 vs. Auburn in the NIT semifinals.
A former three-star prospect at Waubonsie Valley High School, Coleman was a two-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Selection. He scored 1,339 career points with a school-record 168 steals over his prep career.
Nebraska currently has five available spots on its 2025-26 roster.
JOIN NOW: Get a $1 trial for an annual membership bundle for access to HuskerOnline + On3 + Rivals!
Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart
|FRESHMEN
|REDSHIRT FRESHMEN
|SOPHOMORES
|JUNIORS
|SENIORS
|Colin Rice
|Braden Frager
|Sam Orme
|Pryce Sandfort
|Jacob Lanier
|Leo Curtis
|Connor Essegian+
|Will Cooper
|Ugnius Jarusevicius+
|Cale Jacobsen
|Henry Burt#
|Nebraska’s roster numbers by class
|2/15
|0/15
|3/15
|1/15
|4/15
Future roster matrix
|2026-27
|2027-28
|2028-29
|2029-30
|Pryce Sandfort – SR
|Sam Orme – SR
|Braden Frager – SR
|Colin Rice – SR
|Connor Essegian – SR (+)
|Braden Frager – JR
|Leo Curtis – SR
|Jacob Lanier – SR
|Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+)
|Leo Curtis – JR
|Will Cooper – SR
|Cale Jacobsen – SR
|Will Cooper – JR
|Colin Rice – JR
|Henry Burt – SR (#)
|Colin Rice – SO
|Jacob Lanier – JR
|Sam Orme – JR
|Jacob Lanier – SO
|Braden Frager – SO
|Leo Curtis – SO
|Will Cooper – SO
|Colin Rice – FR
|Jacob Lanier – FR
|10/15
|6/15
|5/15
|2/15
Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!