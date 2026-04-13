Nebraska will host Illinois State guard Ty'Reek Coleman on an official visit

As Nebraska basketball’s portal search continues, a new visitor will make his way to Lincoln next week.

Ty’Reek Coleman, a freshman guard from Illinois State, has locked in an official visit for Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14-15.

Coleman also set visits with Kansas State (April 12-13), Utah State (April 16-17), and Iowa (April 17-18).

A 6-foot-2 native of Aurora, Illinois, Coleman averaged 10.0 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 41.6% on 89 attempts from behind the arc in his first and only season with the Redbirds.

He only started 19 of his 35 appearances this season, but he made the most of his opportunities. Coleman posted 15 double-figure scoring efforts on the year, including posting 16 at USC and 17 vs. Auburn in the NIT semifinals.

A former three-star prospect at Waubonsie Valley High School, Coleman was a two-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State Selection. He scored 1,339 career points with a school-record 168 steals over his prep career.

Nebraska currently has five available spots on its 2025-26 roster.

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Ty'Reek Coleman is a stud.



Was not outmatched by SEC guards yesterday. Big time quickness and lots of paint touches.



60% at the rim on the year, 41% from three.



Had 17 points on 7/12 shooting. Added two assists and three steals.



Reminds me so much of LJ Cason. pic.twitter.com/CENbMOsvOC — JPR (@Scouting_Col) April 3, 2026

Nebraska’s 2026-27 roster distribution chart

Future roster matrix

2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 2029-30 Pryce Sandfort – SR Sam Orme – SR Braden Frager – SR Colin Rice – SR Connor Essegian – SR (+) Braden Frager – JR Leo Curtis – SR Jacob Lanier – SR Ugnius Jarusevicius – SR (+) Leo Curtis – JR Will Cooper – SR Cale Jacobsen – SR Will Cooper – JR Colin Rice – JR Henry Burt – SR (#) Colin Rice – SO Jacob Lanier – JR Sam Orme – JR Jacob Lanier – SO Braden Frager – SO Leo Curtis – SO Will Cooper – SO Colin Rice – FR Jacob Lanier – FR 10/15 6/15 5/15 2/15 + = Applying for a medical hardship waiver, # = Grandfathered player who will not count against Nebraska’s 15-man roster limit in 2026-27

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