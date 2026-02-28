Nebraska Women’s Basketball annihilates Rutgers 93-52 on Senior Day

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (17-11, 7-11) sent off its seniors with a victory in likely their final game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers absolutely dominated Rutgers (9-20, 1-17) 93-52.

Amiah Hargrove led the Scarlet and Cream with 18 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the field. Britt Prince was two assists away from a triple-double – 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Jessica Petrie added 16 points and Petra Bozan had 12 points. Each forward had six rebounds.

Rutgers was paced by Zachara Perkins’ 23 points. The Scarlet Knights had 22 turnovers, which NU converted into 32 points. Nene Ndiaye had 10 points and six rebounds for Rutgers, but was ejected in the third quarter after hitting Hailey Weaver and Callin Hake in the face.

Seniors Callin Hake, Eliza Maupin and Hailey Weaver were honored after the game for Senior Day. Unfortunately, Maupin is out for the season with a boot on her right lower leg. Hake had eight points, two rebounds and two assists in her final game at PBA.

Nebraska dominates on both ends

Nebraska’s defense put immense pressure on Rutgers and came away with 10 turnovers in the first quarter. The Huskers cashed in with 14 points and five steals.

Offensively, NU went on three runs of six points or more to build a 24-16 lead heading into the second quarter.

Guard Logan Nissley missed the majority of the opening quarter with an injury. After a defensive rebound 40 seconds into the game, she came off the court and went into the locker room.

Fortunately, the junior returned to the bench and eventually the game at the end of the first. She drained a three, her first shot of the game, with four seconds left.

Rutgers opened the second quarter with back-to-back buckets to close the gap to 24-21. Nebraska responded with a 12-0 run to take a 36-21 lead with 6 minutes left in the half.

The Huskers went on an 18-2 scoring run to lead 45-28 at halftime. Rutgers had 14 turnovers in the first half, which NU turned into 20 points. The Huskers only had two turnovers.

Huskers frustrate Rutgers

Nebraska continued to absolutely dominate in the third quarter. They outscored the Scarlet Knights 30-12. NU shot 60% from the field while Rutgers was 4-of-11 in the third.

Hargrove and Prince led the Huskers with a combined 15 points and five rebounds. Hargrove had nine points while Prince posted six points and four rebounds.

Rutgers second leading scorer was ejected in the third quarter. She hit Weaver in the face on a rebound attempt and received a flagrant one. When play resumed, she elbowed Hake in the face to be ejected. Weaver went into the locker room and returned in street clothes.

The Husker offense cooled off in the fourth quarter, scoring only 18 points, after a 30-point third quarter.

Next, Nebraska looks to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, Ind., starting on March 4. The Huskers will likely be the No. 12 seed.

