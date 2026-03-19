Nebraska Women’s Basketball crushes Richmond 75-56 in NCAA First Four

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (19-12) is dancing to the 2026 NCAA Tournament first round. The Huskers dominated Richmond (26-8) 75-56 in the First Four in Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Scarlet and Cream advance to play No. 6 Baylor in the round of 64 on Friday, March 20 at 1 p.m. CT, at Cameron Indoor. The game is on ESPN.

NU was paced by Britt Prince. The sophomore guard had 22 points, five assists and three rebounds. She shot 10-of-14 from the field. Callin Hake added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. She was 4-of-5 from three and 5-of-7 from the field.

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Maggie Doogan, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, posted 24 points and 10 rebounds. The Huskers halted a great 3-point shooting team, which shot 37% from deep before Wednesday, shot 17%.

The Huskers shot 56.9% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free-throw line. They had nine more assists (19-10) but lost the rebound battle 29-26.

sneaky Amiah with 2 in a row



can't let her out of your sight pic.twitter.com/9KJ5vtCKJx — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) March 18, 2026

Huskers build and squander lead

The first quarter was a very tight battle. Prince struck first with a jumper 11 seconds into the game. Richmond fired off six straight points to go up 10-7, but the Huskers went on a 6-0 run in response for a 13-10 lead with 4:29 left.

Jessica Petrie hit a three-pointer to take a 19-14 lead into the second quarter. Richmond didn’t score in the final three minutes of the quarter.

Nebraska continued to shoot lights out to start the second. They built a 28-18 lead with 6:33 left in the second, the biggest lead of the game. NU cooled off down the stretch to shoot 36% from the field and 33% from three. They didn’t score in the final two minutes of the quarter.

The Huskers’ eight-point lead was cut to two after Richmond went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final two minutes of the first half. Doogan made four free throws to boost her to 10 first-half points.

After winning the rebound battle 8-6 in the first quarter, Nebraska was dominated on the boards by Richmond. The Spiders, led by Doogan, had 11 rebounds with four offensive rebounds. NU had three rebounds in the second quarter.

The Huskers are on a three-point heater 🔥



📺 ESPN2#B1GWBB x @HuskerWBB pic.twitter.com/6uyCzpq9jD — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 18, 2026

Nebraska’s third-quarter surge and finish

The Huskers came out of halftime determined for their season to continue. They scored the first 17 points of the third quarter to snatch a 51-32 lead with 4:42 left.

Nebraska outscored Richmond 27-6, outrebounded them 12-5, and won the assist battle 6-1 in the third quarter. NU shot 65% from the field and 57% from deep in the third.

Prince had 10 points while Hake added two 3-pointers. Prince scored 16 points in the second half to lead her team to a blowout victory.

After being neutralized in the third, Doogan scored 12 points in the final quarter. The Spiders shot 62% from the field in the fourth, but it was too late with a massive Husker lead.

Nebraska outscored Richmond 41-24 in the second half and shot 63% from the field and 54.5% from three.

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