Nebraska women's basketball falls to Baylor in first round of NCAA Tournament

Nebraska women’s basketball (19-13, 7-11) was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a first-round 67-62 loss to Baylor on Friday. The Huskers battled back from an early 11-point deficit, but couldn’t survive a late push from the Lady Bears.

Britt Prince struggled to find a groove in the first quarter, but ultimately led the way with 27 points and three 3-pointers. Logan Nissley kept Nebraska alive in the first half and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jessica Petrie added 10 points thanks to some crucial second-half buckets, but was called for two game-changing fouls.

Nebraska shot 34% from the field and 43% from deep in the loss. The Huskers cashed 16 Baylor turnovers in for 23 points. They were out-rebounded 43-33 and outscored 28-20 in the paint by the Lady Bears.

Here is an instant recap of the loss:

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Nebraska claws back to take halftime lead

Nebraska trailed by as many as 11 in the first half but refused to go away, nabbing a slim lead at the break.

The Huskers couldn’t find a groove early. They started 0-for-5 from the field with two turnovers and fell into an early 7-0 hole.

Callin Hake finally got Nebraska on the board, hitting two free throws with 6:43 left in the first quarter. That sparked an 8-2 run, as Amiah Hargrove combined with Hake for a pair of triples. The Baylor lead shrank to 9-8 at the first media timeout.

Baylor came out of the first media break with a fiery 10-0 run to force a timeout. The Lady Bears dominated the paint early, racking up 12 rebounds and eight points down low in the first quarter. Nebraska shot 3-of-13 from the field in the 1Q while Prince started 0-of-5. Three 3-pointers kept the Huskers around.



Neither team scored for the first 2:30 of the second quarter before Nissley drilled her second 3-pointer of the afternoon. Nebraska opened the game 4-of-8 from deep, but did not hit a 2-point FG until 4:51 left in the half.

5 minutes into the contest, Prince finally got on the board with two free throws. Nissley carried the offense with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting and three 3-pointers in the first half. The Huskers struggled in the paint, being outscored 12-4, but a 46% clip from deep made the difference.

Baylor scored just two points over a 2:30 stretch, allowing Nebraska to claw back into the game despite shooting 29% from the field.

Prince buried her first FG with 1:20 left in the first half, giving the Huskers their first lead of the day. A 7-0 run put Nebraska up 28-25. Baylor answered with a layup, but the Huskers went into the locker room with a 28-27 advantage.

Nebraska cashed in nine Baylor turnovers for 14 points in the first half. The Lady Bears controlled the glass, with 22 boards and 11 second-chance points, but only scored eight points in the second quarter. They couldn’t find any rhythm behind the arc, hitting just two of 13 3-point attempts.

Huskers can’t survive Baylor push

Both sides traded buckets to start the second half. Prince began to heat up, scoring seven straight Husker points. Meanwhile, Baylor went 5:30 minutes without a field goal, missing six straight.

The Huskers led 38-35 with 4:56 left in the third quarter.

Jessica Petrie got a pair of layups to fall, extending the Husker lead to 43-38. Two free throws from Prince put Nebraska up by seven, their largest of the day.



Baylor finally broke through with a 3-pointer from guard Jana Van Gytenbeek, but Prince answered with another layup to give Nebraska a 47-41 lead at the end of the third quarter. Prince scored 11 points in the period as the Huskers finally found some momentum down low. They outscored Baylor 12-4 in the paint in the 3Q.

Prince kept the momentum rolling to start the final period. She drilled a 3-pointer — her third of the day — extending the Huskers’ lead to nine. Baylor wouldn’t lie down. The Lady Bears answered with a 7-0 run to pull within two, 50-48.



Petrie answered with a massive 3-pointer, but Baylor continued to inch closer. Another 5-0 run tied the game at 53-53 with 4:04 to go.

After a Baylor appeal, Petrie was called for an unobserved flagrant foul in review. Baylor knocked down both free throws to take its first lead since early in the third quarter. An 8-0 run gave the Lady Bears a 56-53 lead with three minutes to go. A fifth foul was called on Petrie and she went to the bench.

Prince scored four free throws down the stretch, but Baylor had an answer each time. She got to the rim and scored to pull Nebraska back within one, 60-59, with 1:41 left.

Hargrove called for an offensive foul, much to the displeasure of Amy Williams, giving Baylor the ball back up 62-59.

Taliah Scott scored a clutch layup to all but put the game away. Prince did all she could, scoring 11 in the fourth, but it wasn’t quite enough. Baylor outscored Nebraska 26-15 in the fourth quarter to end the Huskers’ season, 67-62.

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