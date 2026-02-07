Nebraska Women’s Basketball falls to sixth ranked opponent, this time No. 22 Maryland

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (16-8, 5-8) suffered a disappointing defeat by No. 22 Maryland (19-6, 7-6). The Huskers lost 78-60 on their home court. NU continues its downhill slide after starting the season 12-0 and going 4-8 in the last 12 games.

The Huskers were led by Logan Nissley, who was outstanding from behind the arc on Saturday. She had a career-high 22 points and was 6-of-12 from deep. Callin Hake added eight points and five assists. Britt Prince posted seven points and a team-high six rebounds.

Four Terrapins scored double-digit points. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu led the way with 16 points and nine rebounds. Oluchi Okananwa added 14 points, Rainey Welson had 13 and Yarden Garzon posted 11.

Nebraska had 22 turnovers and forced 20, with seven turnovers in the final quarter. Maryland shot 50% from the field, 33% from deep, and dominated down low with 44 points in the paint. The Huskers shot 38% from field-goal range and 36% from behind the arc.

Maryland controlled the glass, outrebounding Nebraska 39-26 with 14 offensive rebounds.

Maryland dominates in first half, but Huskers show some fight

Maryland got off to a strong start, while Nebraska fought to find its groove early. The Terps jumped out to a 13-6 start with nine straight Maryland points from Okananwa.

After an opening three from Hake, NU didn’t score a field goal for nearly five minutes. The Huskers had nine turnovers in the first quarter, and Maryland turned them into eight points. The Terps dominated the glass, outrebounding Nebraska 12-8 and earning seven offensive rebounds.

Nissley ignited the Scarlet and Cream offense with a jumper in the paint and a three-pointer to cut Maryland’s lead to 13-11 with 1:31 left. The Terps didn’t score for three minutes towards the end of the opening 10 minutes. They led 15-11 after the first quarter.

The Terps offense was blistering to take a 23-13 lead in the second quarter. They went on an 8-0 run behind two Poffenbarger 3-pointers. Nissley ended the run with a three-pointer of her own. She and Petrie hit another pair of 3-pointers in the next minute to cut the game to 26-22.

But Maryland responded with a 9-0 run to take a 35-22 advantage. Nebraska went on a five-minute field-goal drought. Nissley broke the 13-2 Terp run with a long jumper.

The Terrapins led 45-28 at halftime after a 30-point second quarter. They outrebounded NU 23-15 and forced 15 turnovers with 10 steals. Maryland held Nebraska to shoot 37% from the field but 45% from deep. UMD shot 55% from the field and from deep in the second quarter.

Second-half Terrapins show

Maryland and Nebraska stayed on the same trends in the third quarter.

The Terps’ offense continued to dominate in the third quarter. They outscored Nebraska 25-18 and went 60% from the field. They went on an 18-4 run in the middle of the third to build a 70-40 lead. Nebraska scored the final six points of the quarter to make it 70-46 heading into the final quarter.

After a quiet first half, Prince had five points in the third. Okananwa did an outstanding job defending the sophomore guard and kept the ball out of her hands. Prince only took six shots.

Both teams went ice-cold in the fourth quarter. After scoring 55 points in the middle two quarters, Maryland added eight points, and NU scored 14 in the fourth. But their massive lead was never threatened by Nebraska. The Terps shot 50% from the field in the fourth but had seven turnovers.

Next, Nebraska Women’s Basketball travels to Minneapolis, Minn., to face the Golden Gophers on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. CT on the Big Ten Network.

