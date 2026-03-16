Nebraska Women’s Basketball selected in NCAA Tournament, facing Richmond
Nebraska Women’s Basketball isn’t done yet. The Huskers were selected in the NCAA Tournament as one of the ‘First Four’ teams to compete in March Madness. Nebraska barely earned a bid for the tournament and is thrilled to earn a shot to continue playing.
The No. 11 Huskers will face No. 11 Richmond (26-7) on Wednesday, March 18 in Durham, N.C. in the Sacramento 2 Regional. The winner will take on No. 6 Baylor (24-8) on Friday, March 20.
Nebraska Women’s Basketball went 18-12 in the 2026 regular season, including a 7-11 record in the Big Ten. NU was the No. 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and fell to No. 13 Indiana 72-69 after giving up a 20-point lead.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
NCAA Tournament Bracket
The field is set!
- 2Breaking
Women's March Madness
Field of 68 set
- 3New
March Madness First Round
Tip-off times revealed
- 4
AP Poll Prediction
Shakeup on deck for Top 25
- 5
March Madness Seeding
1-68 order revealed
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Richmond went 15-3 in the Atlantic 10 conference and was the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. They fell to No. 2 George Mason 60-45 in the conference semifinals. Senior forward Maggie Doogan leads the conference with 21 points per game and is second with 7.8 rebounds per game.
Amy Williams’ squad has a NET ranking of 28. They went 1-10 against Quad 1 opponents and played the 28th-most difficult strength of schedule in the nation. In nine of NU’s 12 losses, they were within two possessions of their opponent with six minutes or less left in the game.
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