Nebraska wrestler AJ Ferrari arrested Friday night after return from injury

Nebraska heavyweight AJ Ferrari was pulled over for speeding and arrested Friday night following the Huskers’ 36-3 win over Purdue.

Friday marked Ferrari’s return to the mat after missing the last two duals due to a turf toe injury. He was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections over a warrant in Collin County, Texas.

“The Nebraska Athletic Department is aware of the arrest of AJ Ferrari on Friday night related to an outstanding warrant in Texas,” Nebraska Athletics said in a statement. “We are awaiting more information from legal authorities involved and have no additional comment at this time.”

Ferrari – a 2021 national champion at 197 pounds – was also charged with sexual battery in Aug. 2022, which led to his dismissal from Oklahoma State. He spent last season at Cal State Bakersfield before transferring to Nebraska in June 2025.

Ferrari has a 6-1 record on the season after his 11-2 major decision win over Hayden Filipovich before his arrest.

This is a developing story.

