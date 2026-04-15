Nebraska wrestling lands 2025 NCAA champion Vincent Robinson from NC State

Nebraska wrestling has received a commitment from NC State transfer Vincent Robinson, he confirmed on Instagram.

Robinson won the 2025 NCAA title at 125 pounds and finished in fourth place at the 2026 NCAA Championships. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The two-time All-American went 45-9 (21-4 dual) the past two seasons. Robinson is also a two-time ACC medalist, finishing in third place this past season and second in 2025.

Get 50% off an annual membership bundle for access to HuskerOnline + On3 + Rivals by joining today!

Robinson’s resume speaks for itself

Head coach Mark Manning just made a splash with the addition of Robinson.

At the 2025 NCAA tournament, Robinson became the first NC State freshman to win a title since 1980. In 2026, Robinson fell to Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State (a 2025 title rematch) in the second round.

However, the Chicago, Illinois, native clawed back to win his next five wrestlebacks. But Robinson wound up dropping the third-place bout to Nico Provo of Stanford to place fourth.

Last season, Nebraska’s most inconsistent weight class was the 125-pound division.

While NCAA qualifier and seventh-place Big Ten representative Kael Lauridsen finished the season strong, the slot always fluctuated. In fact, Lauridsen went 17-13 (3-7 dual) and split time with Alan Koehler, who went 10-13 (2-9 dual).

NU’s 2026-27 roster now holds two NCAA champions with Robinson and Antrell Taylor (157), along with returning runner-up Christopher Minto (174).

Those three title contenders are also paired with two-time All-Americans Jacob Van Dee (133) and Camden McDanel (197), positioning Nebraska to build on its third-place team finish at this year’s championships.

Vincent’s brother, Jaydon Robinson, may also be a name to watch for the Huskers. But it has not been confirmed. As a redshirt freshman, Jaydon went 1-2 in just three bouts at 141 pounds. He would likely slot into that 141-149-pound range.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!

