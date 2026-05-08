Nebraska wrestling lands Penn State transfer Lucas Cochran

Nebraska wrestling has landed a commitment from Penn State graduate transfer Lucas Cochran, he confirmed on Instagram.

Cochran must be granted an NCAA waiver to be eligible for another season. Over his five seasons in Happy Valley, he posted a 36-8 record at 197 pounds as a backup.

Due to an injury at heavyweight in February, 2024, Cochran subbed in and upset then-No. 8 Yaraslau Slavikouski to mark his most impressive win as a Nittany Lion.

Interestingly enough, the Perry, Utah, native was a high school teammate with former four-time Husker All-American, Brock Hardy.

***NOT A MEMBER? JOIN HUSKERONLINE TODAY FOR JUST $1!***

Cochran attempts to fill the void at 184

Head coach Mark Manning and Co. were left with a massive void at 184, with Silas Allred’s graduation and promising underclassman Ty Eise transferring to Oklahoma.

“184 we’re trying to fill,” Manning said in his post-season press conference last month.

The Huskers brought in several transfers for visits to plug the hole, and finally nailed one down.

A source close to the program told HuskerOnline that Cochran will attempt to make the cut down to 184. It was speculated that he weighed in at around 195 pounds during his official visit.

RELATED — Nebraska wrestling lands two-time All-American transfer Anthony Echemendia of Iowa State

Cochran marks NU’s third transfer addition after former NCAA champion Vincent Robinson committed to Nebraska earlier in April and two-time All-American Anthony Echemendia committed earlier this afternoon.

A look at NU’s 2026-27 projected lineup…

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!