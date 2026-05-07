Nebraska wrestling lands two-time All-American transfer Anthony Echemendia of Iowa State
Nebraska wrestling has landed Iowa State transfer Anthony Echemendia, he confirmed on Instagram.
The two-time All-American (2024 and 2026) at 141 pounds has one year of eligibility remaining. Echemendia confirmed to HuskerOnline that he will bump up to 149.
The Sunnyside, Arizona, native also won the Big 12 tournament as a sophomore and took second place this past season.
Echemendia brings a 59-15 (26-6 dual) record to Lincoln. Of his 59 victories in Ames, 37 of which came with bonus points.
Head coach Mark Manning’s team culture stood out to Echemendia on his official visit.
“I love Nebraska, man,” he told HuskerOnline. “The coaches, the team culture and everything else was wonderful. Great place!”
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A look at Echemendia in NU’s lineup
With the emergence of soon-to-be redshirt freshman Jake Hockaday at 141, Echemendia makes an immediate splash for NU’s podium pipeline at 149.
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From Ridge Lovett (2025 NCAA champion) and Chance Lamer (fourth place 2026), the Huskers yet again have star power at their middle weights.
RELATED — Nebraska wrestling lands 2025 NCAA champion Vincent Robinson from NC State
Interestingly enough, Echemendia has only surrendered 22 takedowns to his 202 scored against opponents in college. Expect that electric nature to carry on the Big Red mat.
Echemendia’s addition now has Nebraska entering 2026-27 with six multi-time All-Americans: Vincent Robinson (125), Jacob Van Dee (133), Antrell Taylor (157), Christopher Minto (174) and Camden McDanel (197).
A look at NU’s 2026-27 projected lineup…
|125
|Jr.
|Vincent Robinson (2025 NCAA champ, 2x All-American)
|133
|Sr.
|Jacob Van Dee (2x All-American)
|141
|R-Fr.
|Jake Hockaday (7-2, 0-1 dual record over redshirt season)
|149
|Sr.
|Anthony Echemendia (2x All-American)
|157
|Sr.
|Antrell Taylor (2025 NCAA champ, 2026 runner-up, 3x All-American)
|165
|So.
|LJ Araujo (2026 NCAA qualifier)
|174
|Jr.
|Christopher Minto (2026 NCAA runner-up, 2x All-American)
|184
|—
|(expected portal addition)
|197
|Jr.
|Camden McDanel (2x All-American)
|HWT
|R-Fr.
|Cade Ziola (16-3, 2-1 dual record over redshirt season)
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