Nebraska's massive comeback runs out, fall to No. 11 Ohio State 90-71

Nebraska Women’s Basketball (16-6, 5-6) was down by 20 points with less than four minutes left in the third quarter. They went on a 20-4 scoring run to cut No. 11 Ohio State’s lead to 66-62 with 8:10 left in the third.

However, Ohio State (20-3, 9-2) and Jaloni Cambridge went on a 17-3 scoring run over the final five minutes of the game to win 90-71. Cambridge, Ohio State’s leading scorer, was outstanding. She had 30 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Huskers were led by Amiah Hargrove, scoring a team-high 24 points and collecting a team-high six rebounds. NU was without starting forward Jessica Petrie for the second straight game. The junior is out with an illness. Hargrove started her second game of the season.

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Britt Prince added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Logan Nissley posted 11 points. For Ohio State, Chance Gray posted 21 points and was 5-of-10 from three. Kennedy Cambridge, Jaloni’s sister, added 12 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.

Nebraska shot 41% from the field, 31% from three and 78% at the charity stripe. The Buckeyes shot a blistering 52% from the field, 44% from behind the arc and 94.4% from the free-throw line.

The Huskers had 21 turnovers. Ohio State turned those turnovers into 33 points. OSU won the rebound battle by one (36-35).

First-half turnover battle

Ohio State started out hot with two quick 3-pointers to jog out to a 6-0 lead. The Buckeyes drained three triples before the six-minute mark. But went 3-of-4 in the first four minutes of the game and finished going 7-of-18 in the half.

J. Cambridge had five points early in the first quarter but was charged with two fouls. Callin Hake drew an offensive charge. Ohio State’s leading scorer was very limited in the first half, playing three minutes.

Nebraska had five turnovers in the first half of the opening quarter. After seven turnovers in the first half, NU had three turnovers and forced two.

The Huskers scored the first seven points of the second quarter to force a timeout. Their first lead of the game was 20-19 with 8:32 left in the first half.

J. Cambridge scored eight point in two minutes for OSU to take a 29-22 lead. Hargrove responded with a jumper and then rattled in a 3-pointer to make it 29-27 with 4:49 left in the half. Hargrove posted seven points in the second quarter. Gray buried a 3-pointer for Ohio State to take a 39-31 lead heading into the third quarter.

The fall down and the get up

Ohio State was extremely efficient in the third quarter. They shot 56% from the field, 3-of-5 from three and 6-of-7 from the free throw line in the third. The Buckeyes forced seven turnovers and converted them into 15 points.

The Cambridge sisters and Gray dominated in the third. They had a combined 18 points and were 3-of-4 from deep. K. Cambridge had three steals in the third quarter and x total.

After Ohio State took a 62-42 lead, Nebraska scored eight straight points to cut the lead to 12 points. The Huskers surged and scored 12 of the last 14 points of the third. The Buckeyes led 64-54 heading into the final quarter.

Nebraska continued its scoring heater. They extended their run to 20-4 over five minutes. Ohio State’s 20-point lead was cut to 66-62 with 8:10 left in the fourth.

J. Cambridge scored the Buckeyes’ first 11 points until 4:59 when Watson hit a three. OSU went on a 13-0 run to go up 82-68 with four minutes left. Nissley broke up the run with a 3-pointer, but the Buckeyes bounced back with back-to-back layups for an 88-71 lead with 2:11 left.

Ohio State went on a 17-3 scoring run over the final five minutes. J. Cambridge scored six points in the run and 13 points in the final quarter.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletter