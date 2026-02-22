No. 10 Nebraska softball crushes No. 14 Texas A&M 8-2 for seventh-ranked win

No. 10 Nebraska softball (9-4) continues to dominate in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. After two run rules on Friday, they crushed No. 14 Texas A&M 8-2. The Huskers are now 7-4 against ranked opponents, only facing two unranked teams. The Aggies (9-5) dropped to 1-5 against ranked teams.

The Scarlet and Cream recorded eight hits and left four on base. The Aggies had seven hits, left 11 stranded, and committed one fielding error.

Right-handed pitcher Jordy (Bahl) Frahm was fantastic for the Huskers in the circle and at the plate. In five innings, she allowed five hits, one run and struck out 10. She walked four batters and hit one with a pitch on 95 pitches. On the other side of the pitch, Frahm went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a home run.

Freshman lefty Alexis Jensen replaced Frahm in the sixth inning. The Gretna, Neb. native gave up two hits, one run and struck out four in two innings and 34 pitches.

Right-handed pitcher Sidne Peters got the start for the Aggies. In five innings, she allowed five hits, five runs (three earned) and struck out four. She walked three batters in 88 pitches. RHP Kate Munnerlyn started the sixth inning and closed out the game. The sophomore from Los Gatos, Calif. allowed three hits, three earned runs and struck out one in two innings.

Husker offense continues to roll

Nebraska’s offense has been blazing hot in Cathedral City, Calif. They outscored their opponents (No. 19 South Carolina and Hawaii) 21-1 on Friday. The Husker bats stayed hot with a x-x victory over Texas A&M.

The Scarlet and Cream catapulted out to a 4-0 lead in top of the third inning. Lauren Camenzind reached on a fielding error by Tallen Edwards at second. Frahm singled to center for Lauren to score. Hannah Camenzind smashed a double to the fence, and then Ava Kuszak added her own double for an RBI. Carlie Muhlbach hit the third double of the inning to get H. Camenzind home. Kacie Hoffmann‘s sacrifice fly gave NU a four-run advantage.

The Aggies fought back immediately in the bottom of the third. Shortstop KK Dement notched an RBI single, helping Scout Lovell (DP Mya Perez‘s pinch runner, who was walked) score.

Nebraska added another run in the fifth after Jesse Farrell smashed her sixth homer to go up 5-1. The Huskers piled on their lead with three more runs in the sixth. Frahm launched a 3-RBI shot to left field to take an 8-1 lead.

The Aggies added another run in the bottom of the sixth, making it 8-2. Frankie Vrazel, who singled to second, stomped on home base due to an Ariel Kowalewski double to left center.

Next on Nebraska’s schedule, they face Seattle (9-5) at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 22, and California (5-9) 30 minutes afterwards in a doubleheader to close out the classic.

