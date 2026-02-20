No. 10 Nebraska softball run-rules No. 19 South Carolina 9-1 in five innings

No. 10 Nebraska softball (7-4) ended No. 19 South Carolina’s seven-game winning streak behind an electric offense. The Gamecocks (8-3) had outscored their opponents 48-6 before losing to the Huskers 9-1 in five innings on Friday in Cathedral City, Calif at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

The Scarlet and Cream picked up their first run-rule victory of the season. Nebraska posted 13 runs and left eight on base. They took advantage of three Gamecock errors. Jesse Farrell led NU with three RBI, including the game-ending hit and a two-run triple.

Left-handed pitcher Alexis Jensen earned the start and pitched three innings. She was pulled in the top of the fourth after giving up two hits, including a home run. The freshman allowed three hits, one run, and struck out four.

Righty Jordy (Bahl) Frahm took over for Jensen with no outs in the third. Frahm quickly gave up a hit but then retired the next three batters. In four innings, the senior gave up two hits and struck out three to earn the save.

Nebraska third baseman Sammie Bland returned to the lineup after suffering a left shoulder injury against UCF on Feb. 14 in Clearwater, Fla. Due to the nature of her injury, Bland played third but did not bat. Bland was great on the hot corner vs. South Carolina.

The Gamecocks struggled to find an effective pitcher vs. Nebraska. They started right-handed pitcher Nealy Lamb, who lasted 2 1/3 innings. She allowed one hit, two runs and struck out two. South Carolina rolled out five pitchers vs. NU.

Righty Emma Friedel faced three batters before being pulled in the third for giving up two hits and two earned runs. RHP Josey Marron took over for all three outs in the third and beyond. She pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs. Freshman right-handed pitcher Ansley Bennett took over in the fifth and didn’t last an inning, giving up two hits and two runs. After Bennett, Julie Kelley braved the Nebraska bats but allowed four hits and one earned run.

Huskers run-rule Gamecocks

Both teams remained scoreless in the first two and a half innings. Nebraska had two base runners on a throwing error and a walk. The Huskers took control of the game in the bottom of the third with a scoring explosion.

The Scarlet and Cream posted four runs in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Lauren Camenzind reached on another fielding error by shortstop Tate Davis. Frahm laid down a great bunt to move Camenzind and get on base. With Camenzind and Frahm on third and second, respectively, Jesse Farrell hit her first triple of the season for two runs. Ava Kuszak smashed her second homer to go up 4-0 with one out.

With the bases cleared, designated hitter Carlie Muhlbach was hit by a pitch. Her pinch runner, Bland, moved to second thanks to Kacie Hoffmann‘s single to center. But both were left on base. The Huskers saw three Gamecock pitchers in the third.

South Carolina’s Arianna Rodi crushed a solo home run to left field to get the Gamecocks on the board and lead off the fourth. Davis’s single ended Jensen’s game and brought Frahm into the circle. Tori Ensley singled off Frahm, but Nebraska retired the next three batters to end the inning.

The Huskers posted eight hits with six straight to start the bottom of the fifth. They earned five runs to go up 9-1 and end the game. Muhlbach (RBI single), Hannah Coor (2-RBI homer) and Farrell (RBI single) added runs. Bland, Muhlbach’s pinch runner, scored off a fielding error by Mackey in right field. Coor started the season struggling at the plate, but has a home run in her last two games.

Next, the Huskers go head-to-head with Hawaii at 2:30 p.m. CT in the second game of the doubleheader.

