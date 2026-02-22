No. 10 Nebraska softball run-rules Seattle 9-0 in six innings

No. 10 Nebraska softball (10-4) kept its momentum rolling in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., with a 9-0 run-rule victory over Seattle (9-6) in six innings.

Hannah Camenzind got the start against Seattle in her first pitching action since throwing a no-hitter against Hawaii on Friday. While the lefty could not replicate that performance, she still pitched a scoreless five innings and struck out four.

In their first time facing a ranked opponent this year, the Redhawks were no match for the Huskers. Jordy (Bahl) Frahm led the way with two hits and three RBI, while designated player Carlie Muhlbach added a pair of RBI.

Nebraska finished the game with nine runs on eight hits and no errors. Seattle recorded five hits in the loss, along with three errors and five left on base.

Subscribe to get exclusive Huskers content on HuskerOnline today!

Huskers start day with Seattle route

In what looked to be a hard first inning for the Huskers, timely two-out hitting put them ahead. Righty Berkley Vance started the game strong for the Redhawks by striking out Frahm. H. Camenzind reached first on a walk, while shortstop Ava Kuszak scored her on an RBI triple. Muhlbach connected on the next pitch, bringing Kuszak home for a 2-0 lead.

H. Camenzind’s chances at a second no-no were squashed early by a Mikee Morris single, but she kept a scoreless frame with a trio of groundouts.

After a scoreless second inning, Seattle brought in right-hander Ellie Bostedt at pitcher. The change did not go well for the Redhawks, with catcher Jesse Farrell keeping her hot bat alive with an RBI double that scored Frahm from first.

The Huskers were not done yet, as a throwing error on a Kuszak steal attempt sent Farrell home. Muhlbach delivered her second RBI single of the game to score Kuszak. Center fielder Hannah Coor put Nebraska up 6-0 with an RBI double, bringing home right fielder Kacie Hoffman from first.

H. Camenzind started to find her groove, picking up her first strikeout in the bottom of the third inning. She followed that up in the fourth, going three up, three down with two more strikeouts.

The Huskers’ offense struggled against Avari Morris, however. The lefty threw a pair of scoreless frames in relief, preventing Nebraska from building on its lead.

Despite giving up a pair of no-out singles in the bottom of the fifth, H. Camenzind kept the Redhawks scoreless with three straight outs.

The Husker bats got back into the swing of things when Seattle moved from Morris to right-handed pitcher Kaia Galaviz in the sixth. After left fielder Talia Tokheim drew a full count walk, second baseman Lauren Camenzind moved her to third on a double. Frahm delivered with her second three-run home run in as many days to make it 9-0.

H. Camenzind’s day was over as right-handed pitcher Kylee Magee took over in the sixth inning and sealed the shutout victory.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletter