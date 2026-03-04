No. 13 Indiana storms back to shock No. 12 Nebraska 72-69 in Big Ten Tournament

No. 12 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (18-12, 7-11) is on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and desperately needed a win in the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers couldn’t deliver despite a dominant first quarter. No. 13 Indiana (18-13, 6-12) outscored NU 44-24 in the second half to beat Nebraska 72-69 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Scarlet and Cream will be waiting on the edge of their seats for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday, March 15 as their postseason chances hang in the balance.

Britt Prince recorded 20 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Jessica Petrie added 10 points and tied for a career-high 10 rebounds. Amiah Hargrove scored 19 first-half points and finished with 23 points and five rebounds.

Indiana was paced by Shay Ciezki‘s 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Four Hoosiers scored in double-digits. Edessa Noyan added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

IU shot 51% from the field, 38% from deep and 82% from the free-throw line. Despite shooting 62% from the field in the first quarter, NU finished shooting 42% from the floor. They were 5-of-22 from behind the arc and 80% from the charity stripe.

Huskers dominate in every aspect

Nebraska’s offense was aggressive and accurate from the moment Petra Bozan won the tip. The Huskers scored the first six points of the game within one minute and 20 seconds.

Hargrove, Prince, Petrie and Callin Hake were critical to Nebraska’s scorching hot start. Hargrove recorded 12 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second half. Prince and Petrie added six points. Hake picked up two offensive charges to set the Huskers’ school record with 31 drawn charges in a single season.

Petrie and Hargrove teamed up for an 8-0 run to go up 26-10 with 2:32 left in the first quarter. NU led 29-15 heading into quarter two.

Indiana kept the second quarter closer, halting NU to 16 points, but only scored 13. Ciezki settled in and scored nine points after just two in the first quarter. She was the different maker for IU in the second.

However, after Nebraska Women’s Basketball built a substantial lead in the first, Indiana was still down 45-28 at halftime.

The Hoosiers had to battle for every single point as the Husker defense put massive pressure on the home-state team. Nebraska was aggressive on the boards, outrebounding IU 22-14 in the first half. They also had seven more assists, bringing NU’s total to 13.

Indiana puts up a battle in the second

The Hoosiers won the third quarter and set themselves up for a special fourth. Indiana outscored NU 44-24 with two runs of 10 unanswered points. IU also had five more rebounds (17-14) and five more assists (12-7).

Ciezki, who averages 23.3 points per game, ignited Indiana’s offense early. She scored IU’s first five points and connected for four assists in the third quarter.

Prince and Nissley hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to go up 51-33 with 7:32 left in the third. But afterward, Indiana scored 10 straight points as they increased their pace, rebounding and passing.

Nebraska went scoreless for four minutes and had its lead cut to 53-45. Prince ended the Husker drought with a pull-up jumper at the top of the key. After shooting 63% from the field in the first quarter, NU shot 32% in the middle 20 minutes.

Caffey went on a 5-0 run herself for IU. Nissley responded with a contested reverse layup to go up 59-54 with under seven minutes left. Hargrove answered with her first bucket in the second half. She had four second-half points.

Indiana went on an 8-0 run to take a 68-67 lead, its first of the game, and force an NU timeout with 57 seconds left. Lenee Beaumont hit two 3-pointers in the run. Ciezki stormed to the basket for a layup and a 70-67 lead with 32 seconds remaining.

Hargrove battled for an offensive rebound and a put-back layup to make it 70-69 Indiana with 17 seconds left. Caffey made two free throws to take a 72-69 advantage. Both Prince and Nissley had a chance to tie the game but missed their 3-point shots.

Nebraska Women’s Basketball now awaits the NCAA Tournament Selection Show and the fate of their postseason.

