No. 13 Nebraska softball dominates No. 10 LSU 6-0

No. 13 Nebraska softball (4-2) cruises past No. 10 LSU (6-1) 6-0 behind an excellent game by freshman pitcher Alexis Jensen and senior Jordy (Bahl) Frahm. The Huskers outhit LSU 8-6, and the Tigers had three errors in their first game of the Shriners Children Clearwater Classic in Clearwater, Fla.

Nebraska’s lefty freshman pitcher posted her second victory of the season. She allowed one hit and no runs, while striking out seven Tigers in four innings and 59 pitches. Frahm gave up five hits and struck out four in three innings.

LSU Left-handed pitcher Jayden Heavener started and made it through 3 2/3 innings. She allowed four hits, five runs and walked one batter, hit one with a pitch and had a wild pitch. Heavener struck out one batter in the 19 she faced. Right-handed pitcher Paytn Monticelli took over for Heavener. She gave up four hits, one run and struck out one in 3 1/3 innings.

Huskers best Tigers

Jensen was outstanding to start vs. the Tigers. She retired everyone in the lineup the first time through. She recorded five strikeouts while doing so.

The Huskers got on the board first in the top of the third. Lauren Camenzind singled down the right-field line to lead off. With two outs, Jesse Farrell shot a ball to center field to bounce high off the wall. Camenzind scored off the double to make it 1-0.

Nebraska’s bats stayed hot in the fourth. They scored four behind three hits, one throwing error, a wild pitch and a walk. Katelyn Caneda, Emmerson Cope‘s pinch runner, moved around the bases off a sacrifice bunt and scored after Avery Hodge overthrew first base. Sammie Bland helped Kacie Hoffmann score with a sacrifice fly in deep center.

With two outs and Lauren on first after being walked, Jordy Frahm smashed a stand-up double. With a new pitcher, Hannah Camenzind hit another double to get Frahm home for a 5-0 advantage.

Sierra Daniel was the first Tiger to get on base with a single past first base in the bottom of the fourth. Tori Edwards was walked to put two on, but Nebraska came out of the inning unscathed.

Frahm took over in the circle for Jensen in the fifth. She retired all three Tiger batters. In the batter’s box in the next half-inning, Frahm hit a single for Bland to score from second after a hard-hit double.

Frahm gave up two singles in the sixth, but she struck out Edwards for the third out and left two on base. LSU loaded the bases with three straight hits to start the bottom of the seventh. But Nebraska’s defense and Frahm kept them off the board for the shutout.

Next, the Huskers face No. 19 Georgia (4-1) at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+ on Thursday, Feb. 12.

