No. 13 Nebraska softball fails to get revenge on No. 2 Tennessee

No. 13 Nebraska softball (4-3) failed to get revenge on No. 2 Tennessee (6-0) for ending their 2025 season short of the Women’s College World Series. The Lady Vols claimed their third straight win over the Huskers with a 4-1 victory in the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

The Lady Vols advanced to the 2025 WCWS with a 2-1 series win over Nebraska in Knoxville, Tenn. They posted a three-run, three-hit fifth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Tennessee earned six hits and left four on base. NU was held to one hit and left seven on base.

Right-handed pitcher Jordy (Bahl) Frahm took the circle first for Nebraska. She had a strong start but fell off in the fifth, allowing six hits, four runs and striking out four in 4 2/3 innings. Freshman lefty Alexis Jensen replaced her. She allowed one hit and no runs and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings. Frahm starts the season with a 1-3 record.

Tennessee pitched by committee vs. the Huskers. Sage Mardjetko, a righty, started for UT and pitched the first three innings. She allowed one hit, one run and struck out four. But the junior walked two, hit a batter with a pitch and had one wild pitch.

Right-handed sophomore pitcher Erin Nuwer pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit or run, striking out three. First-team All-American pitcher Karlyn Pickens, the hardest-throwing pitcher in the country, was the closer. She didn’t allow a hit or a run, but walked three and had a wild pitch. Pickens struck out four batters in three innings.

Huskers strike first but give up 3 runs in the 5th

The first two and a half innings were pitching battles. After the first time through, both lineups adjusted and scored.

In the third, a walk, a single and a wild pitch moved Hannah Coor (walked) and Sammie Bland (single to right) to third and second. Coor scored thanks to a sacrifice fly by Jesse Farrell, taking a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee didn’t waste any time scoring. Ella Dodge hit a two-out double in the top of the fourth. She ran home after Makenzie Butt‘s single bounced off Ava Kuszak‘s glove. Butt moved to second on the play after a Kuszak throwing error and third on a wild pitch. However, she was left on base.

The Lady Vols retired Frahm in the top of the fifth. They tallied three runs and three hits. Gabby Leach‘s double scored Sophia Knight (reached on a fielder’s choice) and Emma Clarke (hit by a pitch). Leach posted the third and final run of the inning on a wild pitch. UT claimed a 4-1 advantage. Jensen came in for the final out.

Tennessee brought out the big guns to pitch in the bottom of the fifth – Pickens. In the final three innings, she didn’t allow a hit or run and struck out four Huskers.

Jensen prevented UT from causing any further damage. The Lady Vols loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but Jensen delivered a critical strikeout to end the half inning. The freshman allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings vs. one of the best teams in the country. Tip your hat to the Gretna, Neb. native.

Next, the Huskers go head-to-head with UCF on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 12:30 p.m. CT in Clearwater, Fla. The game is on ESPN+.

