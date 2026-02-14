No. 13 Nebraska softball, Frahm shut out UCF 6-0

No. 13 Nebraska softball (5-4) holds UCLA (7-3) scoreless for its second shutout of the season. The Huskers danced past the Knights 6-0, boosted by a great game for Jordy (Bahl) Frahm.

Frahm earned her fourth start of the season. She held UCF to three hits and struck out seven batters in a complete game. The right-handed pitcher hit two home runs and drove in three runs. She went 2-of-2 in the batter’s box.

The Huskers posted eight hits, left seven on base and had two fielding errors by Ava Kuszak. UCF was held to three hits, four left on base and had one error as well.

UCF gave lefty Reagan Vokoun the nod in the circle. She pitched two innings and 46 pitches before being replaced by RHP Ava Stuewe. Vokoun allowed three hits, two runs and struck out two. But she had one walk, two wild pitches and hit one batter. Stuewe closed out the game, pitching five innings. The righty allowed five hits, four runs and struck out one while walking four and hitting one batter.

Huskers jump up to an immediate lead and don’t look back

Nebraska and UCF were tied for four pitches. Frahm launched the fifth pitch of the game to deep left field for NU to take a 1-0 advantage. In the second, first baseman Bella Bacon recorded a double in her first at-bat of the season. Lauren Camenzind sent her home with another double to right center.

The Husker bats posted three runs on three hits in the top of the fourth. Lauren Camenzind added another RBI with a single for Hannah Coor (walked) to get home. Frahm crushed her second homer of the game for two runs and a 5-0 lead.

NU’s defense kept UCF off the board. The Knights left two on base in the first two innings after Frahm gave up two hits, one walk, and Kuszak had a throwing error in the first. Frahm and her defense retired 12 straight UCF batters.

The story in Nebraska softball’s lineup was Sammie Bland. The sophomore made an outstanding diving catch to secure a bunt and the out in the fourth. However, she came up holding her left arm. Katelyn Caneda took over Bland’s spot at third and in the lineup.

In the sixth, Aubrey Evans was the first Knight to record a hit since the second. But Nebraska turned Izzy Mertes‘ grounder to second into a double play. Frahm struck out Ashleigh Griffin to end the inning.

Another fielding error by Kuszak helped Beth Damon reach base with two outs in the final inning. But her pinch runner, Kalista Birkenstock, was caught stealing to complete the shutout.

Next on the schedule, Nebraska goes head-to-head with No. 1 Texas Tech (10-0) on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 5:00 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Red Raiders have one of the most loaded rosters in college softball after a massive offseason in the transfer portal. NaJaree Canady is one of the best two-way players in the country, along with Frahm.

