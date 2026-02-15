No. 13 Nebraska softball upsets Texas Tech 3-2, beating second No. 1 team

No. 13 Nebraska softball (6-4) is proving that it belongs in Oklahoma City at the 2025 Women’s College World Series. The Huskers handed a red-hot No. 1 Texas Tech team (11-1) its first loss of the season, winning 3-2.

The game was originally set for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN but was moved to 2 p.m. on ESPN+ due to weather in Clearwater, Fla. However, Nebraska vs. Texas Tech re-aired on ESPN at 5 p.m.

Husker freshman Alexis Jensen started in the circle and advanced to a 3-1 record. In four innings, the left-handed pitcher gave up five hits and two runs, but struck out seven in the Red Raiders’ loaded lineup. Jordy (Bahl) Frahm closed out the game while allowing no hits or runs and had four punchouts.

Right-handed pitcher NiJaree Canady, arguably the best pitcher in college softball, made it really hard for Nebraska to get anything going. She allowed five hits, three runs and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings. RHP Samantha Lincoln replaced her for the final out in the fifth. In 1 1/3 innings, Nebraska had one hit and no runs vs. Lincoln.

Texas Tech had outscored its opponents 99-12 with seven five inning runrules in their first 11 games. Canady gave up a season-high three earned runs. She entered the game with a 0.97 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

Senior Katelyn Caneda started at third base for Sammie Bland, who injured her left arm/shoulder vs. UCF. Caneda did not bat, so Jensen took the first at-bats of her Husker career.

The Huskers end the Shriner Children’s Clearwater Invitational 3-2 with wins over No. 10 LSU 6-0, UCF 6-0 and Texas Tech 3-2. They fell to No. 2 Tennessee 4-1 and No. 19 Georgia 6-5. Next, Nebraska travels to Cathedral City, Calif. for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Their first game of the weekend is on Friday, Feb. 20 at noon CT against South Carolina.

Texas Tech goes up 2-0, but Nebraska fights back

The Red Raiders didn’t waste any time scoring a run. In the first, Mihyia Davis and Tennessee transfer Taylor Pannell hit singles and then stole bases to move to second and third. Davis stepped on home plate thanks to Lauren Allred‘s sacrifice fly.

In the top of the third, UCLA transfer Kaitlyn Terry reached on a fielding error by Caneda at third. Davis’s double to center field boosted Texas Tech to a 2-0 lead. Jensen dialed in for two strikeouts, and Caneda delivered on a grounder to end the inning.

Ava Kuszak, who has struggled to start the season, posted Nebraska’s only hit of the first three innings. She had a leadoff single in the bottom of the second but was left on base.

The Huskers recorded their first runs in the fourth. Hannah Camenzind reached with a leadoff double. Catcher Jesse Farrell crushed her fourth home run of the season to tie the game 2-2. Hannah Coor‘s third hit of 2026 came at the perfect time for NU. Her single down the left line with two outs helped Dakota Carter, Carlie Muhlbach‘s pinch runner, get home for a 3-2 lead.

Muhlbach, a freshman from Gretna, Neb., smashed a double to the left field wall with one out in the bottom of the sixth. But her pinch runner, Caneda, was left on third, keeping an insurance run off the board heading into the seventh. Luckily, Nebraska didn’t need it.

Frahm dominated from the circle in the final three innings. She and the Huskers’ defense retired nine straight Red Raiders. Before Frahm took over, Jensen helped Nebraska sit down three straight. Jensen and Frahm are proving to be a dynamic duo in the circle for head coach Rhonda Revelle.

FIRE US UP 98. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ox2cwN7Hh7 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) February 15, 2026

