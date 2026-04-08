No. 19 Nebraska baseball drops first home game of season in loss against Kansas

No. 19 Nebraska baseball (26-7) dropped its first home game of the season to former conference rival Kansas (23-10), 5-3 in a chippy battle on Tuesday night.

Head coach Will Bolt was ejected after the top of the ninth due to officiating frustrations.

“I just think there was a total lack of control back there,” Bolt said postgame. “I was protecting our guys.”

He added, “I thought the home plate umpire was pointing at (Grant) Cleavinger and making an animated move towards him. Without getting into specifics, their entire dugout was basically on the field for every pitch of the game, and that’s not supposed to be allowed.”

The Huskers only recorded five hits and wound up leaving nine runners on base. The Big Red went 0-for-9 at the plate from the seventh inning on.

Gavin Blachowicz (2.17 ERA) gave the Big Red another strong start in his second midweek outing. The sophomore righty delivered five innings off 70 pitches (44 strikes) for one run surrendered with four strikeouts.

However, NU’s bullpen made it a new game by surrendering two runs in the sixth to lock it up at 3-3. Fast-forward to the seventh, and Kansas added another two to grab its first lead, 5-3. Nebraska went through five bullpen arms in just two frames.

Here is an instant recap from the former Big 8 matchup…

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Blachowicz shines against childhood roots

The Olathe, Kansas, native grew up just 30 miles away from KU territory in Lawrence. Blachowicz appeared to toss the ball with an extra chip on his shoulder.

Despite just his second year in college, the Nebraska midweek starter continued to pitch like a veteran.

After walking the lead-off Jayhawk and a two-out single, Blachowicz escaped the jam unscathed in the first. He retired the next five before surrendering another single in the third.

Yet he remained unfazed and capped off the frame with his second strikeout and jump-started another two fanned in the fourth. KU made it interesting with a two-out walk drawn by Tyson Owens before he advanced to scoring position by swiping second base.

Still, Blachowicz forced a deep flyout to rising star freshman Drew Grego in right field, who caught it in motion at the warning track.

In the fifth, Grego lost a fly ball in the sky to put a Jayhawk on third before an RBI single cut the Husker lead to one, 2-1.

Blachowicz once again remained poised to force a 4-6-3 double play and a groundout to senior shortstop Dylan Carey to escape the frame and end his strong showing. The 6-foot-4 starter retired 14 of the 20 Jayhawks faced.

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Barrels chip away for a few runs through five

Kansas starter Kannon Carr — sub-three ERA entering Tuesday —significantly challenged the Big Red barrels with his 95 mph fastball and nasty cutter. However, the Huskers drew a whopping 42 pitches from the KU arm to plate two runs in the second and end his outing.

Designated hitter Miken Miller smashed a lead-off single to left field for NU’s first hit. One out later, third baseman Joshua Overbeek singled to right-center in a seven-pitch at-bat. Grego followed by drawing a walk to load the bases.

With two down and the bases loaded, center fielder Mac Moyer put the Big Red on the board with a two-RBI “Mac Special” to left field.

However, NU only smacked those three hits in the second inning through four frames to write home nothing else.

Freshman catcher Jeter Worthley reached on a lead-off infield single after the KU second baseman bobbled the tough grounder. One out later, Miller brought him home with an RBI sac-fly to center field as the Huskers led 3-1.

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Bullpen woes catch up to NU, bats can’t respond

NU’s bullpen inconsistencies finally caught up to them, and the offense could not respond this time around.

Righty Ryan Harrahill relieved Blachowicz in the sixth. Despite his 0.75 ERA entering the game, a lead-off walk and back-to-back RBI doubles made it a new ball game at three apiece.

In desperation mode, Nebraska turned to Braxton Stewart with none down and a runner in scoring position. The sophomore lefty escaped the jam without permitting further damage, highlighted by forcing a 5-2 tag at home.

Tied in the bottom of the sixth, the Huskers nearly put together a two-out rally to regain the lead, but stranded the bases loaded. Second baseman Rhett Stokes started it with a single. Two free passes later, and first baseman Case Sanderson struck out looking on a full count.

Lefty Caleb Clark took the ball in the seventh and struck one out before walking a batter. Overbeek recorded an E5 to put runners on first and second. Righty Kevin Mannell came in and allowed a two-out RBI single to right field as KU snagged its first lead of the game, 5-3.

Lefty Jalen Worthley recorded the final out to limit the damage. He also recorded all three outs in the eighth. Grant Cleavinger worked the ninth. Bolt said he thought Worthley earned himself higher-leverage opportunities going forward.

“The bullpen guys need to pitch with attitude,” the Big Red baseball coach said. “I thought (Jalen) pitched with attitude tonight. So, yes, he will certainly have another opportunity coming his way because I felt like he wanted the ball and he wanted the moment.”

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond when it heads to Eugene to take on No. 21 Oregon for a three-game series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT. Watch on B1G+ or listen on the Huskers Radio Network.

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