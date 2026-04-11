No. 19 Nebraska baseball evens series at No. 21 Oregon behind four nukes

No. 19 Nebraska baseball (27-8, 12-2) evened its series at No. 21 Oregon (25-10, 9-5) with a 10-8 win in Game 2 on Saturday in Eugene.

Carson Jasa (4.34 ERA) could not find his cutter. The sophomore righty surrendered five runs in just 3 2/3 innings off 88 pitches (46 strikes) to mark his shortest start since his one-inning performance at Auburn earlier this season.

However, the offense had the Nebraska starter’s back. Trailing 5-0, a three-homer, six-run fourth inning sparked the first of eight unanswered runs.

“It was not the ideal start, but our guys stayed composed and just stayed competing pitch-to-pitch,” head coach Will Bolt told the Huskers Radio Network postgame. “I just always remind them of that, and that’s what we trained for.”

Junior first baseman Case Sanderson went 3-for-5 for five RBI — including two homers — to lead the way at the plate.

“He’s been fighting it a bit, and confidence is a powerful thing,” Bolt said of Sanderson. “It really just took one swing there from him… big part of the yard and another run-scoring hit there. Then, the backbreaker gave us a little bit of breathing room there.

“That’s what (Sanderson) is capable of doing. He’s one of the best hitters I’ve coached.”

NU turned to closer J’Shawn Unger (SV: 7, 3.51 ERA) in the eighth, and he recorded the final six outs to secure the save. A Duck single and deep RBI double to left field made it just a two-run Husker lead with one down.

OU’s Naulivou Lauaki came up to the plate with two homers already in the game. Despite the pressure, Unger struck him out with a slider for the second out and fanned the final Duck to secure the victory.

Here is an instant recap of Nebraska’s Saturday win in Eugene…

Get 50% off an annual membership bundle for access to HuskerOnline + On3 + Rivals by joining today!

Huskers take lead behind three nukes in fourth

After the first four Huskers went down in order by Duck starter Collin Clarke, left fielder Jett Buck drilled a double to left-center. However, NU couldn’t cash in with its baserunner in scoring position.

In the third, Mac Moyer threatened with a two-out triple, but Nebraska left another stranded.

But trailing 5-0 in the fourth, the heart of the order came through for some deep-ball magic to take the lead.

Sanderson led off with a dinger to right-center to put the Huskers on the board. Seconds later, senior shortstop Dylan Carey smacked a moonshot to center for back-to-back homers to cut the Duck lead to three.

Buck followed with a single before third baseman Joshua Overbeek made it three nukes in the frame with his two-run homer to right field.

THROWING PUNCHES AT PK. 🥊



2-run homer by Beek cuts the deficit.



T4 | Nebraska 4, Oregon 5 pic.twitter.com/ArIP17PsUC — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 11, 2026

Three singles later to load the bases, Sanderson hit another two home runs with a two-RBI single to right-center as the Big Red capped off a six-run frame off eight hits to take a 6-5 lead.

In the fifth, right fielder Miken Miller bunted a beauty and reached on an E1, and Buck took advantage of Clarke’s mishap to score all the way from first base. NU ended the Oregon starter’s outing with the Huskers up 7-5. Designated hitter Max Buettenback made it 8-5 with an RBI sac-fly to cap a two-run frame.

Jasa can’t find command

Jasa struggled from the first Duck faced after gifting a four-pitch walk. In fact, seven of his first eight pitches didn’t touch the strike zone. Moments later, Ryan Cooney smacked a two-RBI double to put Oregon up 2-0.

The 6-foot-7 Nebraska starter appeared to find his cutter in the second by forcing two quick outs. However, a hit by pitch sparked another two runs surrendered. Cooney yet again drilled another two-RBI double as Oregon led 4-0. Jasa threw 56 pitches (30 strikes) in just two frames.

In the third, OU extended its lead to 5-0 off a two-out RBI single by Lauaki. Jasa surrendered another three free passes in the fourth to cap off his 3 2/3 outing. Lefty Caleb Clark (2-2, 7.36 ERA) took over and forced a 4-3 groundout to strand the bases loaded.

Jasa only retired 10 of the 22 batters he faced, allowing six free passes to just four strikeouts.

Top Offensive tackle prospect Ian Walker high on Nebraska after first visit

Bullpen and Sanderson seal it

Clark worked the fifth and recorded two outs before permitting a solo shot to Lauaki, which cut the Husker lead to two, 8-6.

Righty Ryan Harrahill worked the first two outs in the sixth before lefty Jalen Worthley (2.70 ERA) recorded the final out with a lineout to Carey to strand two Ducks.

Jalen Worthley, a senior from Lincoln, also tossed the seventh and recorded two quick outs. But none other than Lauaki hit his second solo shot of the game and cut the Big Red lead to one.

“Jalen got us off the field, and that was a pivotal point in the game right there,” Bolt said. “With Jalen getting us off the field and getting us another three outs there, we can get just two innings from J’Shawn, and we played great defense once again.

“Our focus was outstanding in all three facets, especially in the fourth quarter.”

In the top of the eighth, the Huskers’ offense responded after two scoreless frames. Freshman catcher Jeter Worthley reached off a four-pitch walk before Sanderson smacked him home with his second nuke of the game to give Nebraska a 10-7 lead.

Unger recorded the final six outs to secure the save. A Duck single and deep RBI double to left field made it just a two-run Husker lead with one down. Yet he kept his composure to strike out the next two to seal it.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond at 2 CT on Sunday for its series finale in Eugene. Watch on B1G+ or listen on the Huskers Radio Network. Stay tuned for live updates on HuskerOnline with the anticipated inclement weather on Sunday.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!



