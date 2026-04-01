No. 19 Nebraska baseball takes first I-80 showdown over Creighton

No. 19 Nebraska baseball (23-6) took down Creighton (13-13) in the first I-80 showdown of 2026 between the two in-state rivals on Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field.

The Huskers have now won 18 of their last 19 games, which includes a seven-game win streak.

Gavin Blachowicz (3-1) tossed four shutout innings in his first midweek start of the season. But leading 6-0, NU’s bullpen surrendered five runs in the sixth to reset the momentum.

However, Chase Olson and J’Shawn Unger (SV: 4) provided composure on the mound to secure the victory with their three shutout innings to shut the door.

Here is an instant recap from the I-80 showdown…

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Big Red barrels chip away to build 6-0 lead

After the first four Huskers were retired in order, left fielder Jett Buck provided the offensive spark with a one-out swinging-bunt single.

Out of the seventh hole, Drew Grego smacked him home with an RBI single to give Nebraska a 1-0 lead. The freshman right fielder trailed 0-2 before making it a full count and delivering.

Moments later, Creighton surrendered a walk to load the bases. And with two down, center fielder Mac Moyer extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-RBI “Mac Special” single to left field.

A scare occurred in the third after star shortstop Dylan Carey was hit in the wrist. However, the senior remained in the game and even stole second base before Buck hit him home for his second off an RBI double to give the Big Red a 4-0 lead.

After getting sat down 1-2-3 in the fourth, freshman catcher Jeter Worthely lasered a lead-off double to left field. First baseman Case Sanderson advanced him to third off a 352-foot sac-fly. Following Sanderson, Carey brought Worthley home on a sac-fly to put NU up 5-0.

Nebraska tacked on its sixth run at the top of the sixth. Third baseman Joshua Overbeek hit a moon-shot lead-off triple — his second of the season. Moyer picked up the RBI on a fielder’s choice.

Four shutout frames from Blachowicz

Gavin Blachowicz (2.51 ERA) made his first midweek and seventh overall start of the season. The sophomore righty delivered four shutout innings on 59 pitches (38 strikes) to retire nine of the 15 Creighton batters faced.

Blachowicz’s three-pitch strikeout to start the game set the tone. In fact, the Olathe, Kansas, native faced the minimum Bluejays through three frames with two strikeouts.

In the fourth, the 6-foot-4 starting pitcher faced a jam after allowing a single and surrendering two free passes to load the bases. However, pitching coach Rob Childress gave Blachowicz a pivotal mound visit before he forced a lineout to Moyer in center field to strand the bases loaded.

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Chronic bullpen woes ensue

As it appeared Nebraska was cruising — up 6-0 — the Husker bullpen unraveled in the sixth to make it a new ball game, once again.

Lefty Caleb Clark took the fifth and faced the minimum, thanks to a 4-6-3 double play and a diving catch from Grego. However, the senior arm surrendered three free passes before allowing a two-RBI double to end the Husker shutout and his night on the mound.

With two on and none down, righty Pryce Bender took over in damage control mode. It appeared the sophomore utility arm may escape unscathed. However, a two-out two-RBI double and single made it a whole new game, 6-5.

Nebraska finds a way yet again

After the Big Red’s offense went scoreless in the final three frames, two young arms weathered the storm.

Lefty Chase Olson provided the Huskers with some stability with a shutout inning in the seventh off three forced flyouts. To shut the door, J’Shawn Unger delivered the final six outs with authority — the clear-cut top arm out of the NU bullpen.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond on Friday at 6 CT to host Penn State for a three-game series at Haymarket Park. Watch on Nebraska Public Media or listen on the Huskers Radio Network.

The Big Red meets the Bluejays for the second matchup of the annual three-game series on April 14 at 6 CT in Lincoln. Watch on the Big Ten Network.

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