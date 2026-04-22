No. 20 Nebraska baseball falls 9-7 at No. 16 Kansas

No. 20 Nebraska baseball (31-10) fell 9-7 at No. 16 Kansas (30-11) Tuesday night in Lawrence as KU set a new home attendance record with 2,674 fans at Hoglund Park.

Tucker Timmerman (3.75 ERA) delivered four innings and allowed three runs in his first start of the season. The junior righty of Beatrice (Neb.) retired 12-of-17 Jayhawks off 63 pitches (40 strikes).

But up 4-3 entering the sixth, Nebraska’s bullpen crumbled to surrender six runs in just two innings.

Meanwhile, the Big Red barrels died off after plating four runs in just three innings. NU found a spark in the eighth to cut the KU lead to two, 9-7.

In the ninth, the Huskers threatened with Case Sanderson’s one-out single. However, Dylan Carey and Jett Buck struck out to end any hope of a thrilling rally.

Here is an instant recap from another chippy battle between border-state foes…

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Early offensive surge puts NU in front after three

After stranding catcher Jeter Worthley in the first, the Huskers found a spark from designated hitter Will Jesske in the second.

Jesske has been battling a hamstring injury since March. Even with a hobble on the basepaths, it did not stop the Lincoln (Neb.) native from producing.

He drilled a heater 105 mph for Nebraska’s first hit of the game down the left field line for a double. Moments later, Perfect Game player of the week Drew Grego smacked him home with an RBI single to put NU up 1-0.

Then, trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the third, the Big Red bombers responded.

Mac Moyer delivered his “Mac Special” to left field to lead off the frame. The center fielder then stole second before Jeter Worthley advanced him to third.

With runners on first and third, shortstop Dylan Carey drove Moyer home with an RBI single, before left fielder Jett Buck evened it up with an RBI sac-fly. Jesske followed with an RBI single to regain the lead, 4-3.

WOOO!



Huskers take the lead from a Jesske RBI single. pic.twitter.com/PT80zD9VTJ — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 21, 2026

Timmerman responds to crooked second

Timmerman opened with a clean 1-2-3 frame. However, KU got to the Nebraska starter in the second.

After yielding a lead-off single and back-to-back doubles, Kansas took a 2-1 lead. And with a runner in scoring position, Timmerman retired the next three Jawhawks but surrendered the third run of the frame.

In the third, KU was on pace to respond and take the lead again with a one-out double. But this time, Timmerman retired the next two Jayhawks to escape the jam without any damage.

It was a similar tale in the fourth after the 6-foot-3 pitcher surrendered a one-out single. Despite another runner on base, Timmerman remained composed to leave the frame unscathed.

While his performance wasn’t superb in allowing three extra-base hits, he turned the ball over to Jalen Worthley with the lead.

The lefty reliever permitted a lead-off single before a two-out bunt had KU threatening with two down. Still, the senior of Lincoln (Neb.) forced a warning-track flyout to escape the traffic.

With the NCAA’s 5-for-5 proposal looming, Jamarques Lawrence is leaving the door open for a return to Nebraska

Offense dies off, bullpen collapses

Righty Ty Horn (L, 2-2) took over the sixth and appeared to be set to cruise after a 95 mph strikeout to retire the first Jayhawk faced.

However, a solo homer followed by a two-run nuke ended his outing after just 2/3 of a frame. The momentum entirely shifted toward KU behind its rowdy student section.

Lefty Caleb Clark recorded the final out to get out of the three-run Jayhawk frame. He remained in the game during the eighth and surrendered an RBI triple off a Moyer misread in center.

With just one down and a Jayhawk 90 feet away from home plate, pitching coach Rob Childress turned to closer J’Shawn Unger. While the sophomore righty has been nails all season in jams, KU got the best of him with a two-run homer to left field to build a five-run lead.

After plating four runs in the first three innings, NU’s offense went ice cold. But trailing 9-4 in the eighth, the Huskers loaded the bases off free passes before Grego got the three-run rally going with an RBI single.

Rhett Stokes grounded into a double play for Nebraska’s sixth run before Moyer delivered an RBI single to center field to trail, 9-7. Considering the loaded bases were gifted, the Huskers left much to be desired.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond at 6 p.m. CT in Champaign for its first of a three-game series against Illinois. Watch on B1G+ or listen on the Huskers Radio Network.