No. 20 Nebraska runs out of steam, falls to No. 14 Iowa 86-76

No. 20 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (12-2, 1-2) goes cold in the fourth quarter and falls to No. 14 Iowa (12-2, 3-0) 86-76 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Huskers went shot-for-shot with the No. 14th team in the country but couldn’t keep it up in the final quarter.

Iowa led 64-61 after the third quarter. They outscored Nebraska xx and went on a 14-1 run to build a massive lead. The Huskers didn’t score in the final five minutes of the game.

The Huskers were led by Britt Prince‘s 24 points. She added five rebounds and two assists. NU shot 49% from the field and 30% from behind the arc. Jessica Petrie added 17 points and five rebounds. Eliza Maupin had a team-high 11 rebounds and 12 points in her first start as a Husker.

Iowa was paced by Hannah Stuelke and her 21 points and 10 rebounds. Chit-Chat Wright had 24 points and was 11-of-12 from the charity strike. The Hawkeyes were 23-of-28 from the free-throw line.

Nebraska was without forward Amiah Hargrove, who was out in concussion protocol. The sophomore is the Huskers’ leading rebounder and second-leading scorer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get 50 percent off your membership to HuskerOnline during portal season

First-half battle

The Huskers vs. the Hawkeyes was a battle in the first half.

Nebraska started off blazing hot, jumping up to a 12-2 lead. Iowa cut NU’s lead to 12-9 with a 7-0 run. The Hawkeyes ripped off a 9-2 run to be within one at 19-18. Prince responded with a jumper for the Huskers to end the first quarter 21-18.

Eliza Maupin’s first start as a Husker was a great one. She had five points and two rebounds early to help build the lead. Unfortunately for the Huskers, Maupin was charged with two personal fouls in the first quarter.

Prince single-handedly kept Nebraska in the game in the second quarter. She scored 11 of NU’s 24 points in the second. The Huskers struggled to slow down Iowa on the defensive end. The Hawkeyes scored 16 points in the first half of quarter two to lead 34-32.

Nebraska led 45-44 at halftime. The first-half stats were very similar. However, Iowa was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line, and Nebraska didn’t shoot a free throw. The Hawkeyes had five more assists, but NU had one more rebound and two fewer turnovers.

Iowa stifles Prince, Huskers go cold in fourth

Iowa went on an 8-2 run to take a 52-47 lead in the third. Petrie was the first Husker to score with 7:12 left in the quarter. Nebraska had four turnovers and three personal fouls early in the third. The Hawkeyes capitalized with five points of turnovers and made two free throws.

The Huskers’ first free throws came late in the third quarter and gave them a much-needed boost. They went 7-of-8 from the charity strike in the third. Iowa was x-of-x in the game.

Head coach Amy Williams kept Maupin in after her third personal foul. The risk paid off. She had five points and six rebounds in the third. Maupin finished with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Iowa adjusted defensively on Prince after 17 first-half points. She had five points in the third and zero points in the fourth. She had back-to-back mistakes late in the fourth for the Hawkeyes to take a 76-70 lead.

The fourth quarter was back-and-forth, just like the rest of the game. Nebraska tied it up at 70-70 with 5:44 left after Emily Fisher drove to the basket and made the and-one shot.

Fremont, Neb. native Taylor McCabe hit a three to go up 74-70 with 4:16 left. She finished with nine points. McCabe sparked a 14-1 run for the Hawkeyes to take an 84-71 lead.

Nebraska had five turnovers in the fourth quarter and was just 5-of-13 from the field. Iowa neutralized Prince in the second half to earn a top-20 victory.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters.