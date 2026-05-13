No. 24 Nebraska baseball sweeps Creighton for first time since 2015

No. 24 Nebraska baseball (38-14) completed its first I-80 sweep of Creighton (28-22) for the first time since 2015 with an 8-4 win on Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field.

After significant struggles over the past month, Cooper Katskee (W) posted his best outing in over a month.

The righty threw 5 2/3 innings off 85 pitches (48 strikes) for four strikeouts to three runs surrendered, which came after a three-run homer in the sixth. Katskee’s start marked the first time since April 5 (Penn State) that he allowed fewer than four runs.

Papillion (Neb.) native Drew Grego drilled three doubles to tie the school record. The rookie right fielder finished 3-for-5 with three RBI.

Here is an instant recap from the showdown in Omaha…

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Katskee’s back in the groove

Katskee had his elite-level command working early and often to face the minimum through two. The 2025 third-team All-American retired 17-of-24 Bluejays with just

The junior struck out the first Bluejay face before walking the second, but forced a 6-4-3 double play to retire the side. Most importantly, he evaded the chronic first-inning homer surrendered.

After recording two quick outs to start the fourth, Katskee issued back-to-back walks. But instead of it flustering him like it had prior, the 2025 MAC pitcher of the year forced a pop-up and caught it himself in foul ground.

Back-to-back singles in the sixth and a three-run blast were his lone knock and what was a savvy start.

Katskee finding his groove and breaking ball is paramount for Nebraska down the stretch as he heads to the bullpen.

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Nebraska chips early, then bangs away in the fifth

The Big Red offense attacked Creighton starter Ian Koosman for three runs off four hits to chase him after two.

Case Sanderson and freshman phenom Drew Grego added back-to-back RBI knocks to put NU up 2-0 in the first.

To lead off the second, Jett Buck drilled his double for the 14th time this season before a sac-bunt moved him just 90 feet from home. Jeter Worthley later fouled out to first, and Buck took advantage of the sloppy CU defense off the throwing error to extend Nebraska’s lead to three.

Fast forward to the fifth, and the rookie stars kept impressing. Jeter Worthley led off with a single before later heading to third on a double steal. Once again, the RBI machine Grego drilled two more runs home off his second double of the night.

Veterans Joshua Overbeek and Mac Moyer joined the RBI party to cap off a five-run frame to make it 8-0, Huskers.

Harrahill, Unger stuff Creighton’s threat

After the Big Red’s five-run frame, CU punched right back within striking distance.

Katskee surrendered his lone asterisk before Jalen Worthley significantly struggled in relief. The senior lefty allowed a single before eight straight balls were tossed to load the bases.

Another senior lefty, Caleb Clark, came in and walked in the fourth run to cut Nebraska’s lead in half. He walked the first batter faced in the seventh to end his outing. Clark walked two of the three batters he faced.

NU nearly landed a punch right back but stranded two in scoring position as the momentum trended toward the rival school.

But Ryan Harrahill shut down any hope. The Elkhorn (Neb.) native worked two shutout innings with two inning-ending strikeouts in the pivotal moments during the seventh and eighth.

Closer J’Shawn Unger recorded the final three outs of the ninth and rebounded after permitting a season-high five runs in his last outing against Iowa.

Nebraska returns to the ball diamond at 5 p.m. CT on Thursday to close out the regular season in the first of a three-game series at Minnesota. Watch on the Big Ten Network or listen on the Huskers Radio Network.

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