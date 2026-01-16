No. 24 Nebraska comes up short, losing to No. 15 Michigan State 73-71

No. 15 Michigan State (17-1, 6-1) and No. 24 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (14-4, 3-4) were tied with 38 seconds remaining. Juliann Woodard was fouled and made both free throws to take a 73-71 lead with five seconds left. The Huskers didn’t have enough time to score.

The Spartans are now 17-1, which is the best 18-game start in MSU history. The Scarlet and Cream drop to 0-4 against ranked teams.

Nebraska shot 51% from the field, 35% from three and 92% from the free-throw line. They had 22 turnovers. NU’s bench players scored 35 points, compared to MSU’s nine bench points.

The Huskers were led by Amiah Hargrove, who had 21 points off the bench. Britt Prince had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Logan Nissley led NU with seven assists.

The Spartans were paced by Grace Vanslooten’s 22 points. MSU shot 50% from the field, 17% from three and 80% from the free-throw line. They had 15 turnovers and 46 paint points, 12 more than Nebraska.

Late spark keeps NU close at half despite mistakes

Nebraska’s turnover problems persist. The Huskers recorded 13 turnovers in the first half. The Spartans had eight points off turnovers.

MSU went on an 11-2 run to lead 11-5 with four minutes left in the first. Michigan State had turned the Huskers’ six early turnovers and four fouls into 10 points.

Callin Hake scored NU’s first two baskets. Another Husker didn’t score until Hargrove hit a three-pointer with 2:55 left in the first quarter. The Huskers scored 14 points in the final three minutes of the game. They made four 3-pointers and were 5-of-7 from behind the arc in the first quarter.

NU’s offense kicked up, but their defense did not as MSU went shot for shot with Nebraska down the line to lead 24-19 after the first quarter.

The Huskers’ offense stayed hot as they went on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 24-24 to start the second quarter. Rashunda Jones scored MSU’s first field goal of the quarter with 5:40 left to tie the game 27-27. The Spartans scored the final six points of the half to lead 36-33.

Second-half battle

Michigan State came out of the break for an 8-2 run to take a 44-35 lead. Hargrove ended the run with her second 3-pointer four minutes into the quarter.

Prince committed her third personal foul two minutes into the second half. Despite the foul trouble, she played 17 minutes in the second half. The sophomore guard scored seven points and added two rebounds and two assists in the second half.

Michigan State struggled to shoot from three. They were shooting 34% from behind the arc before the game. They went 3-of-17 from the 3-point line vs. the Huskers.

Nebraska took better care of the basketball in the third quarter with two turnovers. But they gave up x possessions in the fourth. Nissley stepped out of bounds with 27 seconds left for a massively costly mistake.

The Husker bigs were critical in the second half. Jessica Petrie, Hargrove and Eliza Maupin had 26 points in the second half. Hargrove was massive down the line with nine points in the fourth. MSU’s best big, Vanslooten, was great in the fourth, too. She had 13 points and was 6-of-9 in the second half.

Prince hit a pull-up jumper with 48 seconds left to give NU a 71-69 lead. MSU drew a foul with 39 seconds left and five seconds left. Jones and Woodard hit all four free throws to take a 73-71 lead with five seconds left.

