No. 24 Nebraska fights off Illinois 81-75 for much-needed victory
loading...
loading...
MINNEAPOLIS - Trailing by eight points early in the second half, Nebraska once again flipped a switch and took control for a 76-57 comeback victory...
Nebraska basketball (20-0, 9-0) took care of Minnesota on Saturday to keep its undefeated season alive. The Huskers bounced back from a rough first...
Nebraska travels to Minneapolis to try to move to 20-0 overall and 5-0 in conference road games today at Minnesota. Here is what you need to know as...
Welcome to another edition of Hoops Tunnel Talk, where HuskerOnline's Robin Washut gives the inside scoop on all things Nebraska men's...
Behind 23 points from Pryce Sandfort and 11 3-pointers as a team, Nebraska took care of business with a 76-66 win over Washington on Wednesday night....
No. 7 Nebraska basketball (19-0, 8-0) kept its miraculous undefeated season going by taking down Washington (10-9, 2-6) in front of a sold-out...
No. 24 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (14-5, 3-5) lost its second straight game by three points or less. Wisconsin (13-7, 5-4) took down the Huskers...
Now 18-0 and ranked seventh in the nation, Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena tonight for a home matchup with Washington. Here is what you need...
Having improved to 18-0 for its highest ranking in program history, No. 7 Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night for a home clash...
Nebraska made short work of Northwestern on Saturday, cruising to a 77-58 road victory to improve to 18-0 on the season. Here's a look at NU's...
EVANSTON, Illinois - With timely 3-point shooting and suffocating defense, Nebraska blew the game open in the second half and never looked back in a...
Nebraska men’s basketball (18-0, 7-0) used an explosive second-half surge to put away Northwestern (8-10, 0-7) 77-58 in a Saturday matinee. The...
Following one of its most complete performances of the season, No. 8 Nebraska is back in action today for another Big Ten road test at Northwestern....
No. 15 Michigan State (17-1, 6-1) and No. 24 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (14-4, 3-4) were tied with 38 seconds remaining. Juliann Woodard was fouled...
Welcome to another edition of Hoops Tunnel Talk, where HuskerOnline's Robin Washut gives the inside scoop on all things Nebraska men's...
Welcome to the latest edition of HuskerOnline’s most popular member feature, Tunnel Talk. In the women’s sports edition, Abby Barmore gives...
Following its most lopsided Big Ten victory ever, Nebraska hits the road again for a trip to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Fred...
In a game that was close through much of the first half, Nebraska flipped a switch and never looked back to blow out Oregon 90-55 on Tuesday night....
Nebraska basketball (17-0, 6-0) routed Oregon 90-55 on Tuesday to keep its undefeated season rolling. The Huskers pulled away late in the first half...
Nebraska softball is less than a month away from its first game of the 2026 season. The Huskers are poised for an incredible season after coming up...
After back-to-back impressive Big Ten road wins, Nebraska returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for its first home game in 11 days tonight vs. Oregon. Here...
Nebraska's unbelievable season hasn't slowed down yet, as the 16-0 Huskers return home for a showdown with Oregon on Tuesday night. Head coach Fred...
In what has already been an unforgettable season for Nebraska basketball, Monday marked yet another new milestone. Following their 83-77 win at...
No. 25 Nebraska Women’s Basketball (14-3, 3-3) was trounced by No. 4 UCLA on its home court in Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bruins (15-1, 5-0) took it to...
Nebraska added another signature piece to its already impressive NCAA Tournament resume with Saturday's 83-77 road win at Indiana. Here's a look at...