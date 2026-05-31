No. 4 Nebraska softball falls to No. 1 Alabama 5-1 in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY – Coming back from mistakes and errors is nearly impossible against the No. 1 team in the country. No. 4 Nebraska softball (52-7) couldn’t recover from consistent mistakes and a lack of offense against No. 1 Alabama (56-7). The Crimson Tide beat the Huskers 5-1 to advance to the Women’s College World Series semifinals.

Next, Nebraska face No. 2 overall seed Texas on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m. CT on ABC in an elimination game.

Despite throwing 10 innings and over 130 pitches on Thursday, right-handed pitcher Jordy Frahm started on Saturday. The senior fought through two innings before moving to first base and freshman Alexis Jensen taking over.

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In two innings, Frahm allowed three hits, a three-run bomb, walked one, hit one and struck out three. Jensen, a lefty, gave up two hits, two runs and struck out six in the first four innings of her WCWS career.

Alabama’s ace was elite for the Crimson Tide. Right-handed pitcher Jocelyn Briski allowed one hit, one run and struck out six Huskers in seven innings. She has thrown all 14 innings for the Tide in the WCWS.

Huskers plagued by mistakes, Alabama takes advantage

After throwing 133 pitches in 10 innings on Thursday, Frahm had a rough start. She walked Alabama’s leadoff hitter, then hit the next with a pitch. She locked in for back-to-back strikeouts. But the senior gave up a three-RBI home run to Marlie Giles.

Briski and Alabama’s defense had a great start. They retired the first 11 Huskers. Nebraska’s first and only hit was a home run. Hannah Camenzind jacked a solo homer to center field to get NU on the board, 4-1 in the top of the fourth.

Frahm lasted two innings before Jensen replaced her in the circle. The NFCA Player of the Year allowed three hits, three runs and struck out three in two innings. She walked one batter and hit another with a pitch.

Frahm made a costly error in the bottom of the third. She gathered a bunt and overthrew Lauren Camenzind, who was covering first. Ana Roman reached on the throwing error and moved to second. First baseman Brooke Wells‘ (walked) pinch runner, Kinley Pate, moved to second and third on the error. She scored after a Giles sacrifice fly to left to make it 4-0.

HANNAH CAMENZIND PUTS THE HUSKERS ON THE BOARD 💥#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/eyhMoHTslP — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 31, 2026

A throwing error by Ava Kuszak helped center fielder Kristen White reach and then advance to second in the bottom of the fourth. Second baseman Jena Young brought her home with a single to center field to take a 5-1 advantage.

The Crimson Tide took advantage of Nebraska’s errors. The Huskers did not cash in on Alabama’s mistakes. In the WCWS, that is the difference between winning and losing.

Alabama’s defense committed its first error in the top of the fifth. Catcher Jesse Farrell‘s fly ball to left field was dropped, and she advanced to second. She moved to third after Sammie Bland flied out to right. But Farrell was left 60 feet away from home.

Hannah Coor‘s fly ball to center was dropped in the top of the sixth for another Alabama error. With two outs and Coor on second, H. Camenzind struck out looking. After the fourth ball, she started to make her way to first after realizing the pitch was a ball.

Briski and the Tide’s defense retired all three Huskers in the top of the seventh to advance to the semifinals.

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