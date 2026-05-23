No. 4 Nebraska Softball heading to WCWS in No. 13 Oklahoma State run-rule

For the first time since 2013, No. 4 Nebraska softball (51-6, 23-1) is heading to the Women’s College World Series. The Huskers took down No. 13 overall seed Oklahoma State (41-17, 16-8) in the first Lincoln Super Regional. Rhonda Revelle’s squad only needed two games to down the Cowgirls, winning 8-1 on Friday and 9-1 on Saturday in five innings.

The Huskers dominated OSU 8-1 on Friday, which was a continuation of Thursday’s game that was postponed due to weather in the bottom of the first. Pitcher Jordy Frahm threw seven innings, allowed five hits, one run and struck out seven.

Cowgirl and Omaha, Neb. native Ruby Meylan was pulled after two innings on Friday. But the Co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Year started again on Saturday. She was pulled after 4 2/3 innings. She allowed seven hits, six runs, walked two and struck out two.

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Big Ten Freshman of the Year Alexis Jensen started for Nebraska is the circle. She recorded seven strikeouts and allowed two hits and one run in four innings. Frahm took over in the fifth, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Huskers take it to the Cowgirls

Oklahoma State struck first and early. Rosie Davis drew a walk from Jensen and advanced to second on a passed ball. She stepped on home plate after Lexi McDonald singled to left center for a 1-0 lead.

Nebraska grabbed the lead in the top of the third. After a leadoff walk by Frahm, Hannah Coor crushed an RBI double to the wall in center and moved to third on the throw. Hannah Camenzind added an RBI sac fly to take a 2-1 advantage.

Coor smashed a home run, her sixth of the season, to center field for a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth. The Oklahoma transfer was also great in the outfield. In the bottom of the fourth, she brought Bowlin to its feet with a diving catch in center field for the second out.

Coor ignited the Huskers’ offense in the fifth. Nebraska broke up open the game with seven runs off five hits. After right-handed pitcher RyLee Crandall replaced Meylan with the bases loaded and one out, she walked in a run. Alina Felix, a pinch hitter for Jensen, cracked a two-RBI single to right. Lauren Camenzind crushed a three-RBI homer to center for the 9-1 lead.

Just like Frahm on Friday, Jensen perplexed the Cowgirls after the first inning. She punched out seven Oklahoma State batters. They recorded only one hit after the first inning.

Frahm took over in the circle in the fifth inning with an eight-run lead.

Lauren Camenzind with the home run to put @HuskerSoftball up 9-1 🤯



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/y00PUTmSXk — Big Ten Softball (@B1Gsoftball) May 23, 2026

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