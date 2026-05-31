No. 4 Nebraska softball shocked by late Texas 3-run homer, ends season at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY – No. 4 Nebraska softball’s (52-8) historic season comes to an end in the Women’s College World Series at the hands of No. 2 Texas (50-12). Katie Stewart launched a three-run homer to left center in the bottom of the sixth for the Longhorns to advance to the semifinals.

The Huskers had control of the game from the third pitch when Jordy Frahm launched a solo shot to center field. The Longhorns didn’t get a hit off Frahm into the bottom of the sixth. They posted three straight hits, capped off with a three-run homer by Stewart to left for a 3-1 lead.

Texas advances to the WCWS semifinals against No. 7 Tennessee on Monday, June 1 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

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The Huskers walked off No. 5 Arkansas on Thursday with an Ava Kuszak home run in the bottom of the 10th. Nebraska couldn’t overcome their mistakes and Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski, falling 5-1 on Saturday.

Despite a rough trip in the circle on Saturday, senior pitcher Jordy Frahm received the start on Sunday against the Longhorns. Against Alabama, Frahm allowed three hits, a three-run bomb, walked one, hit one and struck out three in two innings.

On Sunday, she allowed three hits, three runs and struck out five in six innings. In the batter’s box, Frahm jacked a leadoff home run to center field for a 1-0 lead.

Huskers

Frahm did not play well on Saturday. She returned to true Frahm form Sunday. The back-to-back NFCA Player of the Year launched a home run to center field on the third pitch of the game. The homer marked the first leadoff home run allowed in Teagan Kavan‘s career.

In the circle, Frahm helped retire the first 13 Longhorn batters. After Frahm’s homer, Kavan and her defense locked in to sit down nine straight Huskers. Hannah Coor ended Nebraska’s hit drought with a leadoff double in the top of the fourth.

The Huskers left two runners on in the top of the fifth. First baseman Bella Bacon sent a single through the middle. Second baseman Lauren Camenzind reached on a fielding error by Leighann Goode at second base. But Frahm grounded out to leave two runners on base.

Texas’s first base runner reached in the bottom of the fifth. Frahm walked catcher Reese Atwood with one out. But the Longhorns left Adayah Wallace, Atwood’s pinch runner, on first after a pop-up and a strikeout.

Third baseman Jaycie Nichols was the first Longhorn to break Frahm’s no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth. She hit a single to shortstop and then Kayden Henry sent a single through the right to put two runners on with one out.

Stewart crushed a home run to deep left center field for a 3-1 advantage. Kacie Hoffmann hit a single to left with one out in the top of the seventh, but Nebraska couldn’t bring her and another teammate home.

The Huskers end the season with a 52-8 record, which tied for the most single-season wins in program history. They won a record 27 straight games, which ended against Alabama on Saturday.

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