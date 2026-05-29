No. 4 Nebraska softball walks off No. 5 Arkansas 5-3 in 10 innings at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY – No. 4 overall seed Nebraska softball (52-6) walked off No. 5 Arkansas (47-12) 5-3 in an electric 10-inning thriller at the Women’s College World Series.

The nightcap of a wonderful day did not disappoint. After being tied 2-2 for three innings, both Arkansas and Nebraska scored in the eighth. Ella McDowell picked up an RBI single to left in the top. Hannah Coor launched a solo homer to center to tie it up 3-3.

The Huskers will play again on Saturday, May 30 at 6 p.m. CT against Alabama (55-7). The Crimson Tide took down No. 8 overall seed UCLA (52-9) 6-3 on Thursday, May 28, behind two home runs for five RBIs.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN HUSKERONLINE TODAY FOR $1!

Nebraska pitcher Jordy Frahm started a little rocky in the circle. She gave up three hits and two runs in the first two innings. But the NFCA Player of the Year settled in. She allowed eight hits, three runs and struck out nine Razorbacks in 10 innings and x pitches.

Arkansas led with left-handed pitcher Robyn Herron, who lasted the first 3 1/3 innings but returned in the eighth. The NFCA First-Team All-American allowed four hits, two runs, walked one and struck out one Husker.

Right-handed pitcher Payton Burnham took over and kept the Huskers in check until the eighth. In four innings, she allowed three hits, one run and struck out one Husker. In the bottom of the eighth, Herron checked back in with one out.

A 10-inning thrilled

Frahm and Reagan Johnson hit leadoff singles in the first inning. While both were left on base, it signaled a highly offensive game.

In the top of the second, Dakota Kennedy cracked a leadoff single to center and made it to second on center fielder Hannah Coor‘s first fielding error of the season. Kailey Wyckoff launched a 2-RBI home run to center for a 2-0 lead.

Nebraska softball had a chance to get on the board in the second but couldn’t cash in. Catcher Jesse Farrell worked a leadoff walk, and third baseman Sammie Bland‘s single moved her to second. First baseman Bella Bacon grounded out but advanced the runners. With two runners in scoring position, second baseman Lauren Camenzind fouled out down the right-field line.

Frahm punched out three Razorbacks in the top of the fourth inning to sit down seven straight Arkansas players. Frahm’s strikeouts ignited the offense in the bottom of the fourth.

With one out, Farrell and right fielder Kacie Hoffmann hit back-to-back singles. Bland brought home Farrell with a single to right and moved Kennadi Williams (Hoffmann’s pinch runner) to third. Bacon’s ground out brought Williams home and tied the game 2-2.

Bella Bacon ties it up for the Huskers 👀#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/JuB1qO9CWm — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 29, 2026

In the top of the seventh, Bell sent a Frahm pitch through the left side for a leadoff single. Kennedy drew a foul-count walk. Nebraska retired the next three batters, leaving two runners in scoring position in the top of the seventh.

After taking the lead, Nebraska had nine straight batters retired. After the Husker defense left two Razorbacks on base in the top of the seventh, they were sat down 1-2-3 to bring up extra innings.

Kennedy Miller started the eighth with a leadoff single for Arkansas. Her pinch runner was tagged out at second on Johnson’s fielder’s choice. Johnson eventually scored thanks to a McDowell single to left for a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth.

Coor didn’t let Arkansas fans get too excited. She smashed a solo home run to center to tie it up 3-3 in the eighth. Hannah Camenzind crushed a pitch to the center field wall, just shy of back-to-back homers. But she made it to second for a double. Unfortunately for NU, Camenzind was left on second.

Frahm returned to the circle with vengeance and over 100 pitches. The senior struck out two Razorbacks and retired three in the ninth. She gave up a single in the 10th but retired the other three batters.

Ava Kuszak ended the game with a 2-RBI home run to center field for the walk-off victory in the 10th. The Huskers claimed a hard-fought, late-night 5-3 win.

QUEEN OF CLUTCH.



HANNAH COOR GOES YARD. WE'RE TIED IN THE EIGHTH.



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/ZOwU544BR3 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) May 29, 2026

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for our Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!